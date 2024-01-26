Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

This week I’m chatting to British ex Chief Stew Marianna Long, who is now working in Estellencs as a Private House Manager with her partner Mark Olorenshaw; they arrived here in October 2009.

What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

Mark and I left Tenerife to pursue an opportunity in yachting. Mark landed his first job on a boat as a chef (MY Blue Attraction)– he was actually looking for a deck job but at 45 years old it was a bit difficult! Unfortunately, I didn’t find a job immediately, so went to run a hotel on behalf of TUI in Cervinia for a ski season. We made Mallorca our home as we enjoy the climate – especially coming from the UK, the Mediterranean lifestyle and the variety of outdoor activities on offer – compared to Tenerife there was more culture here too - theatre, cinemas, concerts etc plus we could immerse ourselves in the language.

What’s the hardest thing about living in Mallorca?

Having to be legal and pay taxes!!

Can you give me a summary of your career – highlights, best bits, worst bits?

After working for a seaschool and Sunseeker in Tenerife, in 2010 I joined a 30m SY as sole stew working with a captain/chef couple which was extremely challenging, especially as I was 42. However, I persevered to get a full season and reference on my CV. I undertook my first transatlantic crossing on Mark’s boat as holiday cover to the Caribbean where after some daywork I joined them as third stew. Unfortunately the yacht sold, so I took a temp position managing a house in Ibiza. This turned into 5 months! My former chief stew from BA invited me to join a new build MY where I stayed 2 years. Following this, Mark and I went to the US to join a boat which was being converted from a navy vessel to a private yacht – we left that project as the owner had some strange ideas…. So we went to Antibes, and Italy where we worked on various sail and motoryachts.

Highlights include partying with some great guests – attending the VIP club in Cannes during the Cannes Film festival and being berthed opposite the paparazzi area. Looking after Enrique Inglesias and Anna Kournanva – shame we took the karaoke machine off!!

Over the years I’ve met so many great people and forged life long friendships.

When/why did you decide it was time to move ashore?

In 2018, we wanted to get to know Mallorca more and have more stability – as older yachties it was more nerve wrecking landing a new gig each season – especially for me – Mark was a chef and held his OOW ticket so not so much for him!

What are the best things about being land based?

More free time to plan social events and make plans, plus we attend family events which yachting makes very difficult.

What do you miss about yachting and working as crew?

The travel and the teamwork.

What do you do now?

We work in house management for HNW individuals. We’ve been with our current boss since July 2023 and have a team of 7.

What’s the best thing about your job? What do you enjoy most?

Having worked in hospitality since I was 16 I am able to continue doing what I love and what I enjoyed doing on the yachts, but with a better work/life balance.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Having to speak Spanish more - most of our new team only speak Spanish

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Play padel and netball – I’m the Vice President of Mallorca Calvia Netball Association. Last year I ran a charity event to raise money for a local Animal Sanctuary.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to make the move ashore from yachting?

Save money before committing to live ashore – be prepared to earn less. Choose something you enjoy. Consider why you’re moving ashore and stick to your plan – don’t do it before you’re ready, and be prepared to make new friends.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Still in Mallorca doing what we are doing – the current boss has some exciting plans ahead and we’re looking forward to using our skills and expertise to assist in in helping him realise them.