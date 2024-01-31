The day may be fraught with irritable or moody vibes. Interactions and exchanges with others could prove to be difficult. We may need to be mindful of passive aggressiveness and bossy or overbearing behaviour. If problems do arise, approaching them with strategic thinking, compassion or intuitive insight can help to derive solutions. Diplomacy may be the key to successfully getting through the day. We can use today's planetary energy in a more constructive way by helping or advocating for others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be a compassionate leader. Guide others with harmony and understanding at the forefront of your mind.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can't control everything that happens. Sometimes you must have faith and trust that all will work out as it should.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't let folks know what your next move is going to be. Keep them guessing and surprise them later.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Someone's behavior could really get under your skin. Ignore them. Put some distance between the two of you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Pick and choose your battles. Some fights just aren't worth it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You don't have to prove yourself to anyone. All you need to do is be your usual multifaceted self. The best people will accept you as you are.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It might be hard not to be touchy or irritable today. What's one thing you can do to achieve a more peaceful vibe for yourself?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you've got a lot on your mind, a healthy distraction like music, art or entertainment may be able to help get you out of your rut.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Try not to be so judgmental of others. Put yourself in their shoes and see the situation from their side.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be mindful of making hasty or emotionally driven decisions. Try a more objective approach.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid holding on to the past. It's better to accept it and move on rather than letting it drag you down.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your ability to adapt to whatever environment you're in may come in handy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You always stand up for what's right. You're not afraid of a little danger - you probably prefer it. You often do what others only dream of doing because your courage is unmatched. You're as cool as a cucumber whenever there's trouble. You're protective of the people you love, and you may even go out of your way to help others. But you're not just about work or solving the world's problems. You know how to have fun and enjoy yourself, too. This year, make it a rule to engage with anything or anyone who fills you with inspiration and hope.