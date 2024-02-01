It may be hard not to notice the emotional intensity in the air. Many of us might feel like we're walking around on eggshells. Issues could arise due to people playing power games or engaging in petty drama. Exercising healthy boundaries will be useful in how we handle our interactions and exchanges today. Refusing to sweep problems under the rug and addressing them openly might be beneficial, too. Sometimes taking a moment to clear the air can keep small issues from turning into bigger ones. Similarly, being responsible about how we handle our emotions can diffuse a potential conflict as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're not really feeling too sociable today, maybe you should lay low until you feel better.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Allow people to step in and share some of your heavy workload. Loosen the reins a little.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There's always room for improvement. Be mindful of getting stuck in your ways.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If there's a decision you need to make today, go with the most practical choice. Avoid taking an unnecessary risk.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Maintain good boundaries with others. It will give you peace of mind.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes it's necessary to get a second opinion. Bounce some thoughts off of a trusted confidant.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be cautious with your money today. Short-term fun could mess with your long-term plans.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Doing something fun or creative could help shake a bad mood.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't assume the worst or jump to conclusions. Ground yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you and a friend aren't on the same page, it might be time for a heart-to-heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't doubt yourself or be afraid of rejection. Know your worth.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today may give you a much-needed reality check. Steer clear of wishful thinking.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your feelings run deep, and you tend to keep them close to your chest. This gives you a bit of an edge over the competition and those who may not have your best interest at heart. Though when you love someone, you give them your full self. You're devoted to those you call family and friends. Your tenacity is the key to your success; you don't allow obstacles to deter you from your path. Your keen intuition enables you to solve problems with great ease. Your personal magnetism is quite palpable. People are drawn to you like moths to a flame. This year could bring career advancement or widespread recognition.