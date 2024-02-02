Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member who’s managed to make the transition from working on yachts to a land based role -effectively, from ship to shore, here in Mallorca. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

This week I’m chatting to South African/British ex First Mate Lyle Skypage, who, after seven years in the yachting industry is now working from his home office in Palma at DiveServ in Marketing and Operations. He’s been based here for three years.

What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

Having started my yachting career in Mallorca I always wanted to live here. In 2019 I met my now fiancé and it made perfect sense to settle here. Mallorca is different from other yachting spots due to the diversity of people (I even get a surfer vibe from Cala Major like my hometown of Durban). The Spanish culture, food and slower pace of life, plus the weather is amazing year round.

What’s the hardest thing about living in Mallorca?

I find it difficult to learn new languages, so this often proves a challenge. The bureaucracy with regards to paperwork. I’m still not used to certain businesses closing throughout the day and then re-opening later!

Can you give me a summary of your career?

After day-working I landed a seasonal job aboard a large catamaran with a great captain who became my good friend. This launched my successful career aboard numerous yachts ranging from 40m up to 80m on which I learnt a lot about deck and engineering operations, one being a world travelling 47m with amazing crew and owners, which allowed me to see some incredible places. I enjoyed the Caribbean, USA and Med, but Scotland is possibly the most beautiful area I’ve cruised. The countless memories with the crew who became friends was a huge positive. The negative was dealing with difficult people or rude guests.

When/why did you decide it was time to move ashore?

Towards the end of 2019 when I met my partner, but I continued for 2 more years.

How did you make the move?

A previous boss from South Africa offered me the position of marketing consultant, working from home in Mallorca.

What were the challenges/hardest parts?

Achieving residency after Brexit. This was made even harder as at the time I was working in France and had to go back and forth due to multiple forms and instructions.

What are the best things about being land based now?

Spending my time with my partner and our dog, enjoying the freedom of not being tied to a yacht’s schedule or confined to its small spaces.

What do you miss about working as crew?

The traveling, learning about different cultures and making new friends.

What do you do now?

DiveServ offers underwater maintenance services (hull cleaning, underwater repairs, etc.) worldwide for commercial ships. I’m responsible for marketing and operations.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I’m still connected to the maritime industry and deal with the commercial side which involves so many different parts which I find fascinating. With marketing I get to be creative as well as analytic and get a great satisfaction when we sign a new client. We deal with dive teams around the world so its great chatting with someone in Panama or Singapore organising the work. I love working from home too.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

The shipping industry never sleeps, so I sometimes work 30+ hours with the odd nap when necessary. It can be stressful dealing with managers of top companies who are results and performance driven, so we must always deliver excellence.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Explore unfamiliar parts of the island. SUP, beach, surf. With my partner and our dog.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to make the move ashore from yachting?

Research in terms of Visa status, tax, banking etc… Figure out your skills and go for it. It’s daunting but once you make the move it all becomes clearer – remember any issues are solvable.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? What’s next for you?

Married, a Spanish citizen and as the company I work for is fairly new I’m looking to grow it and be an integral part. So, a lot to achieve.