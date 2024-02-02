Today's energy may feel a bit more relaxed than it's been over the past few days. We may find ourselves feeling a bit more grounded, making it easier to accomplish our goals for the day. Problems can best be solved through a creative or intuitive approach. However, as ambitious as we might be today, we may need to be careful not to bite off more than we can chew. Folks may be in a more cooperative mood, especially when it comes to handling serious business. Though we might opt to only engage with close friends and family in terms of socialising or gatherings.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Investing your time and energy into work or projects that are meaningful to you can bring you happiness.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Any relationship that gives you the space you need to grow is a good one to keep around.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Careful and strategic planning will help you bring your vision or ideas to life.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can inspire others through your courage, creativity or authenticity. Embrace your awesomeness.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may have much to do today. If you get overwhelmed, set aside time to take care of your emotional well-being.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to overthink a decision. Intuitively you know what to do and what action to take.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't be too proud to receive help from others. Someone you're close to could come through for you today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Avoid hiding from the spotlight or playing it small. Get the recognition that you deserve.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need some time to get away from it all. Maybe you should take the day off or call it an early night.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your personal magnetism will assist you in attracting the right opportunity or the right people.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your ability to analyze or understand others helps you achieve success today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You're on track to meet your goals. Stay the course, and don't give up! You're getting close.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You keep pushing until you get to your goal. You have way too much faith and determination to let anything get in your way. You're empathetic, imaginative and deeply intuitive. You stand by your principles, and you stand by the people you love and adore. Others often admire your courage and tenacity. When you commit to something, you never do it half-heartedly. You approach life in an all-or-nothing kind of way. Some may say that you're intense, but you would most likely say that you're driven. This year might be a comeback year for you, or it might give you an opportunity to reach new heights.