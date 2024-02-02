There have been many precious moments in my writing career when I thought to myself “This is my why!”, but seeing a 57 year old man with tears in his eyes and a smile on his face, thumping his fist on the table and exclaiming “We did it!” will remain etched in my memory forever! The man in question is Rob Kirby and, together with his wife and business partner Amber, they just won a longstanding court case, at the highest possible instance in the Balearic Courts, after a year of appeals and mounting legal fees.

So, what exactly happened?

Rob: Just to clarify, we were not shut down the entire time the court case was going on. We were allowed to trade for periods of time. We closed at Christmas for holidays and will be reopening shortly, now with our licence fully reinstated.

We bought the place in 2021, during COVID and during Brexit. We had to overcome the hurdle of suddenly not being allowed to work as Brits by becoming Irish Citizens thanks to Amber’s Irish ancestry.

Amber: So, we bought the place, got all the licenses, got the residence, ready to work, only to be told by our gestor – in May 2023, following a notification six month earlier - that we have to close immediately, as we did not have the valid licence after all. We were fully booked that weekend. We had to cancel all the reservations; we had to send three of our staff on paro (unemployment help).

Rob: We were completely distraught. We left successful businesses in London and threw everything into this! We loved the area; it felt like SoHo in London, we loved the community… and all that was taken from us in an instant!

Amber: To cut a very long and painful story short, this place has been operating as a restaurant since nine years ago. According to lawyers and estate agents, it had all the right paperwork at the time we bought it. Yet, due to a “procedural mistake” somewhere along the way, we were ordered to close and cease trading immediately. Closures, appeals, visit by sympathetic policemen who just had to do their job, and more appeals ensued… At least, thanks to “silencio administrativo”, we could trade for periods of time. Finally, thanks to the fantastic help from our lawyers - María José & Nico - Mir y Lagos Abogados and Miguel Planas Font, “abogado de la Asociacíon de Restauración Mallorca CAEB” – we won at the highest instance of the Balearic courts to continue trading legally.

Rob: At the time of our last appeal many friends and colleagues from the industry told us that we were not going to win it. Yet, we knew we were doing everything right, we loved the place and the community, and we made one last appeal, counting on good will and common sense of the powers that be. And we won! We did it!

Great news for anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation! Now, let’s backtrack a bit… Please introduce yourselves to those who might not know you or Market Kitchen.

Rob: How much time do you have? [laughs] In short, I wasn’t very good at school or very interested in it, so I left as early as I could: My parents, already separated by that point, had to come together with me to the final stage of the selection process for an apprentice at a global chain of hotels. So, I have “been a chef for over 40 years, a regular contributor on BBC Television and Radio, I wrote three cookbooks, cooked for the British Royal Family and other high profile clients in the UK and abroad. I am also a proud fellow of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts.

Amber: I have been in hospitality since forever, we met through work, and here we are…

What is your menu like? What can a guest hope to find at Market Kitchen?

Rob: Market Kitchen is a casual dining place. That said, everything is fresh, we use the highest quality ingredients we can find in the market. We have developed a great relationship with the local community and suppliers of produce from all over the island. Almost everything you will eat here is locally sourced. And seasonal!

We make the best Sunday roast, the best fish and chips… Each dish that comes out of that kitchen is the best it can be!

Who are your typical clients?

Rob: Brits of all ages and all walks of life, naturally. Aside from that, we can have six different nationalities here or any given day. Young Spanish come here for the art and the music as well as the food, many Germans, French… My proudest moment is when I see other chefs here and when I feel that they are enjoying the food and the atmosphere we are creating.

Would it be fair to say that you are a little bit of educators of both the locals and the tourists in terms of what British cuisine is really like?

Rob: Yes. Fairly or unfairly, British cuisine has had a lot of bad press in the past… This has changed hugely in recent years and I would like to think that places like Market Kitchen and people like us have contributed to that change.

Is there a chef you looked up to throughout your career?

Gary Rhodes is a huge inspiration. I make his Yorkshire pudding here.

And do you mentor any young chefs yourself?

We have a young man here at Market Kitchen, only 18 years old… His name is Charlie Savage and he will be the next Gordon Ramsay, he is that good! Lina, a local girl, is also very good, and we have Laurence, who Rob affectionately calls Frenchie and is quirky, funny and very Market Kitchen!

When you are not in your own kitchen, where do you like to go for a meal?

Amber: La Tabernita in Can Valero is epic! It’s a chefs’ hangout and you will often find chefs from both the island and the mainland there. It’s a carnivore’s paradise and Jose and his wife are fabulous. Also, our very good friend Eddie Hart’s restaurant El Camino in Palma for the best tapas!

Now, with an exhausting legal battle behind you, what are your plans for 2024?

Amber: We will reopen on Sunday, February 11, with “the big roast up”, and we will continue serving fresh British food to our beloved clients with the same love and care as always.

Any plans for expansion?

Rob: Let’s say we are not against it… MK Beach might potentially be interesting…

As I leave Market Kitchen, Rob and Amber sit down to prepare for their regular weekly slot on BBC Radio - with only minutes to spare before going live on air. I walk away thinking to myself that these lovable, humble guys have definitely won their “right to party”!