It's a very lazy Sunday, which is perfect for relaxing, catching up on reading or a TV show, or doing household chores. Because of the low-energy vibes, it might be wiser to put important projects and tasks off for another day. Some of us could find ourselves feeling more melancholy or moodier than usual, which could also affect our motivation. As a result, we may need to take greater care of our emotional well-being. On a positive note, the gloomy cosmic weather doesn't last for long. The vibe should shift for the better by the late afternoon.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to ruminate on the worst-case scenario. The future looks positive.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Embracing honesty over niceness or comfort may improve the quality of a friendship - or your self-confidence.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can't control what others do, but you can control how you choose to interact with them.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may not feel like doing much. Give yourself a break.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Heathier boundaries may be needed in your relationships.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can't always be the one to come to everyone's rescue. Sometimes you just have to save yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Plans may not go as expected today. It could be a blessing in disguise.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can't always insist on doing everything yourself. Allow others to support you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It could be easy to fall into a bad mood today. Be choosy about where you place your mental energy. Focus on constructive activities and tasks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You need some time to rest and unplug from the rest of the world. Prioritize your "me time."

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take care not to overextend yourself to others. If you plan to socialize, limiting yourself to a few close friends might be the most optimal option.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might be hard to escape your responsibilities today. If you're feeling overwhelmed, consider asking for help or saying "no" to anything that's not your primary concern.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You pride yourself on your consistency. You make friends and family feel safe and secure. You follow through on your promises, but you're also wise enough to know when to walk away. You understand that time is precious. While you can be hard on yourself sometimes, you set the bar high in terms of your work ethic. You're bravely independent and comfortable following your own path, even if it means going it alone. This year, the power of friendship and community will be the key to realizing your goals.