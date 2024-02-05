The cosmic weather for today favours change and innovation. We're encouraged to leave an old way of thinking behind in favor of a more progressive point of view. Now's the time to be open to new ideas and experiences. If there's a problem to be solved, we can find the right resolution by taking an unconventional approach. Thinking outside the box produces positive results. It's a great time for envisioning the kind of future we want to create and mapping out the steps to get there. Thought-provoking conversations will also be a highlight of the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Seek out people who inspire you and challenge you to think differently. Talk with them. Learn from them.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can make an impact on others with your knowledge, especially if you bring something fresh to the table.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your words carry power. Consider the ways in which you can use them to constructively empower others.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you've been working on your emotional or financial well-being, you could make significant progress today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Employing honesty and authenticity in all of your interactions will ensure the best possible outcomes.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

What's one thing you can do today to make life simpler for yourself? Put that thought into action.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It can be a great day for brainstorming, having fun, holding in-depth conversations or engaging with your creative muse.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can glean a lot of wisdom by talking with your elders. You can also gain a lot of insight by having an honest conversation with yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Perhaps it's time to adopt a different perspective. Leave the old way of doing things in the past where it belongs.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Something that was once important you may not be anymore. Take this as a sign of growth.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your clever thinking and charismatic energy magnetically pull people toward you. But you may need to be choosy about who you want to stick around.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Trust your intuition. You may experience an "aha" moment that catapults you toward success.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You can accomplish just about anything you put your mind to, and you often accumulate great success. Though for you, it's not just about checking off boxes. You want to have meaningful experiences along the way. You have a probing mind that's eager to answer life's big questions. You're moved by conversations with others that are both entertaining and profound. You can move minds and hearts with your words. You may even be a powerful writer or speaker. This year, focus on being the change you wish to see in the world.