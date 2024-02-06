The current cosmic weather supports us in all that we aim to accomplish for today. The timing is excellent for both setting goals and reaching them. We'll find that there will be very little obstacles in our way. If we do encounter a challenge, we can harness today's planetary power to successfully overcome it. Grit and determination will be in ample supply, as will a calm, grounded energy. Some of the areas where we can make the most progress will be in business, government and finance. For anyone looking to advance their career, today also offers a great deal of opportunity.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When you take pride in what you do, it not only shows, but rubs off on others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Luck is on your side today. If there's something big you want to achieve, take a shot and go for it!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have success with your money or with a career-related matter.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Friends or allies may come through for you today. You are loved.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Taking a practical, step-by-step approach will get you where you want to be. Stick to your plan.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Fun and romance may be a highlight of your day. You deserve some joy. Delight in it!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may find more pleasure in taking care of loved ones, puttering around the house or turning in early more than doing anything else today. Taking care of yourself is also a plus.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can make great progress with a creative idea or project. Connection and conversation might also be delightful.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Wise investments and financial decisions pay off, as do smart decisions concerning your wellness.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may feel like you're unstoppable today, and if so, you'd be right. You are!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Taking time to rest and relax or tend to your private life will be time well spent.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Meet new people. Join a team. Ask for help from those around you. You'll find strength in numbers.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're responsible and trustworthy. Your words and actions always align. You're fair but firm. You would go to the ends of the earth for the people you call kin. People often speak highly of you because of your compassion and work ethic. If you spot a problem, you don't wait on others to fix it; you get it done yourself. You're shrewd, tenacious and undaunted by uncertainty. With just about anything that life tosses your way, you know you can effectively handle it. This year may take you on a spiritual journey. Give yourself the space to grow.