It's another gold star day for business and productivity, but love and relationships can also thrive. We can accomplish a lot by keeping our nose to the grindstone and following through on our commitments, but we shouldn't be afraid to switch gears if necessary. Today's planetary vibes encourage us to pair creative thinking with a practical approach. Partnering with others can also be useful for reaching our goals. Meanwhile, romance will be strong for anyone looking for a long-term connection or hoping to bring something new to an existing one.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can make leaps with your career or ambitions. Introducing yourself to the right people or capitalising on your professional relationships can help.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Learning may play a big role in your personal or professional growth. Sign up for some classes, start a book list or travel abroad.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You already possess much of what you need. It's what you do with it that matters the most.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Collaboration is the way to go today. Put yourself on a winning team.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

No matter what you have on your to-do list, you can make a lot of progress with a little resourcefulness.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your romantic life promises fun and tender moments. If you're seeking a partner, put yourself out there. Coupled Virgos should engage with spontaneity.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A problem related to your home or family may take a turn for the better. Your emotional well-being may improve as well.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Serendipity may be at work when it comes to who you meet today. Make room for conversation and connection.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A promising financial opportunity may present itself. Follow your instincts. Meanwhile, if you're ready to change up old habits, nows the time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your charisma is off the charts. Work your magic and flaunt what you've got!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Letting go is never easy, but it can pave the way for something better.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may have more support than you realise. Receiving an unexpected gift or a show of kindness from someone you know will remind you of this.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're clever, independent and good with people. Because of your strong work ethic, you have a track record that speaks for itself. You only invest energy in the things you truly care about. You seek out experiences that may be profoundly moving, and you approach your relationships with great care. Others hold you in high regard. You're ambitious, but you're also supportive enough to help others in reaching their goals. You can make a difference in the world just by being yourself. This year, follow your creative urges. They may lead you somewhere new.