Change is afoot once again, as the cosmos call on us to shake things up. Anything innovative or unconventional is encouraged. Many of us will shine by embracing what makes us unique or by thinking in an original way. Since community and allyship are also emphasised for today, the timing is perfect for collaborative efforts and team-building, as long as everyone is committed to working together and can appreciate what makes others different. Doing what we can to help others can also be a great way to make use of the planetary energy available.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

How can you use your special talents to make a difference in your community? Start with what you have.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your originality is what will win you points today. Do the things that you know only you can do.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may experience a flash of insight that offers you clarity or a pathway to possibility. Meanwhile, your unique point of view might be worth sharing.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might feel like you don't fit in with others, but being true to yourself will help you find the right team.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be willing to accept feedback from others who can help identify a better approach for you to get where you want to be.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Stop trying to control things that you don't have any power over. Pay more attention to what you can truly fix.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If there's a risk that you want to take, go for it. Don't let this chance pass you by.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Sometimes people are only meant to come into your life for a season. It doesn't mean that the relationship is any less valuable than a long-lasting one.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

An old way of doing things is no longer working for you. Try something different.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Trust yourself and follow your heart. You can't go wrong by doing what's right for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't stay stuck in the past. Embrace the future. It's time to turn over a new leaf.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Plans could change unexpectedly, but that might end up being a blessing in disguise.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You march to the beat of your own drum. You never try to follow or copy anyone because you are your own person. Individuality is important to you. Friendship matters to you as well. You don't think twice about showing up for your friends and strive to help people in any way that you can. You know that the power of unity can accomplish great things. Your mind is sharp, and your ideas are often ingenious. Your way of communicating often endears you to others. This year, there's no turning back. Keep pushing forward!