For those of us who find change daunting, today's energetic new moon can assist us with making necessary updates to any area of our life that may be stagnant. This new moon inspires us to break free of anything that's become monotonous or overly restrictive. We're encouraged to invite something new into our life or go in an entirely different direction. To successfully complete this task, we may need to adopt a fresh perspective and let go of a fear of failure. Enlisting the help of others can also aid us in finding our way.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Going the collaborative route rather than taking the solo option can get you closer to your dreams.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're ready to reach new heights with your career or a big personal goal, start now. Be ready to step out of your comfort zone.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Spread your wings and fly! Seek out opportunities to learn or explore. You may end up with a new perspective.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It may be time to work on letting go of negative feelings that you've been holding onto for far too long.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There may be a partnership on the horizon that's worth a shot. On another note, an existing relationship may be ready to move on to the next stage.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The destination isn't always important. Sometimes it's more about enjoying the journey it takes to get there.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Could you be on the cusp of a creative breakthrough? A passion or an idea may be ignited. Your love life might also improve.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're aiming to change your place of residence, begin your search. You might find what you're looking for sooner than you think. Meanwhile, it's also possible to overcome family issues.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be feeling a bit rusty in terms of what you know. Consider learning additional skills or brushing up on the ones you already have.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be kinder to yourself. Additionally, if you want to increase your money, an opportunity may present itself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be ready for a new lease on life. Take a bold step forward.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There's a lot of amazing things coming your way, but you may need to clear out space in your life for them to arrive.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You often come up with a lot of brilliant ideas. You're witty and engaging, and people love talking to you. You enjoy anything that's offbeat or intellectually stimulating. You may have a ton of friends, but it's only a lucky few who truly get to know you at a deeper level. You may approach life with a carefree attitude, but you're not a fly-by-night kind of person. You're loyal, consistent and utterly unshakeable. When life gets tough or there's a major goal that you want to reach, you rise up to the occasion. This year, the cosmos are in your corner cheering you on!