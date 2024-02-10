The morning may get off to a bumpy start due to issues with travel and communication. However, as the day continues, the vibes should become much calmer. As such, we're encouraged to take it easy. For those of us looking for fun, the arts - music, film, dance, etc. - won't disappoint. The timing is also ideal for engaging in wellness-related activities geared toward healing the mind, spirit and body like hydrotherapy, massage or meditation. Meanwhile, care and compassion are also highlighted, encouraging us to look out for our fellow humans.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be experiencing some social fatigue today. Maybe you need to unplug for a little while.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Being overconfident about a decision could pose a problem. Getting advice from a wise friend beforehand could aid you in making the best choice.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may not be able to put off your responsibilities today. Take care of business now so that you don't end up with a headache later.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of making assumptions about a situation. It might backfire. Seek out the truth.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid overcommitting or saying "yes" to something that you don't want to do. Practice boundary-setting.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're overwhelmed, don't be hesitant to ask others for support.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid taking an unnecessary risk. Go with the most practical option for now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't let people stress you out, especially if they're family. Prioritize your joy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have a lot on your mind. Talking to someone you love could help. Taking care of your emotional well-being is also encouraged.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be so stubborn. Keep an open mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be careful of promising more than you can realistically afford to give.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be hard on yourself. You are doing the best you can with what you have.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a visionary. You not only see what's possible, but you also possess the determination and ingenuity to see your vision through. Even if you face a setback or experience a failure, your unwavering spirit keeps you going until you achieve the success that you want. Your deep well of optimism rarely runs dry. Good things happen to you because you believe that they will. Anyone who has the pleasure of meeting you often walks away feeling more hopeful and inspired than they were before. Your energy is positive and welcoming. This year, your money may improve. Stay in alignment with your values for the best results.