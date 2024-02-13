As we think about the kind of future we want to create, today's cosmic energy may inspire us to take a brave, progressive approach to get there. Employing the power of community will also aid us in achieving the results that we want. The vibe for the day encourages conversation and connection as well as compassion - it's an excellent time to bond with others. The timing is also great for doing what we can to help people, especially those beyond our immediate circle. Romance will be a highlight, too.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's a great day for connecting with people, whether it's being with old friends, making new friends, or finding resources and opportunities.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your intuition is especially sharp today. Pay close attention to it when making important decisions.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can teach and inspire many by sharing your wisdom or knowledge. Let your voice be heard.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There could be money to be made through a joint venture,partnership or worthwhile financial investment.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

An important meeting or conversation should go exceptionally well. This could be the start of something great.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You should be able to make significant progress with whatever wellness goals you're trying to reach.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're working on a creative project, this can be an ideal time to include the help of others. People could also look to you for creative direction.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Tending to your family or home-related responsibilities is where you can be the most productive today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're looking for love, put yourself out there. You might meet the perfect match. Meanwhile, you could be struck with an idea worth pursuing.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may receive some uplifting news concerning money. Too, when you radiate positive energy, it helps you attract good things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You know just what to say and when. Your quick thinking and effective communication will get you far.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be inspired to volunteer or get involved with a charitable cause. You have the power to make the world a better place.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a lively, vibrant spirit. Your warmth has a way of lighting up a room. You're fearless and independent, but you're also friendly and encouraging to others. You crave excitement, and you're always up for a new experience. Following the conventional route is not for you; you would much rather forge your own path. You confidently embrace your individuality. You question everything, giving you the ability to think for yourself and learn as much as you can. This year, it's time to adopt a new mindset. In what way are you clinging on too tightly to the past?