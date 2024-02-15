The cosmic skies are still bumpy, making for an uneasy day. Since communication issues could be a problem, we should do our best to steer clear of petty drama and people who enjoy stirring the pot. Employing stress-relieving methods can help alleviate any tension we might be feeling. Focusing on ourselves and our responsibilities, rather than giving out unsolicited opinions, can also help maintain the peace. In addition, channeling our energy into taking care of mundane tasks can be a good way to keep ourselves busy and above the fray.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Adopting a live-and-let-live attitude might be the best way to deal with people today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't feel pressured to make an important decision. Wait until you feel less stressed or anxious.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to ruminate on things beyond your control. Overthinking won't improve the situation.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Embrace the future. Don't stay stuck in the past.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes it's better to trust your own judgement rather than following someone else's advice.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be wary of making commitments today. You could find yourself signing up for more than you bargained.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling exhausted by dating, it's OK to take a timeout. Meanwhile, being your authentic self is the key to having more confidence.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Someone's flakiness could annoy you. Try not to take it personally or read into it too much.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Plans may not go as expected. Have a backup plan or another option in place.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're trying to decide between your head and your heart, maybe it's time to give your heart a chance.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Organising or sprucing up a space in your home could help you clear your mind.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pay attention to the creative inklings or flashes of insight that you receive. They may lead to something exciting.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You love anything that's intellectually engaging, like books, documentaries or interesting conversations. You're curious and intelligent. You know how to ask the hard questions. If there's a problem, you'll find a solution. You're self-sufficient, and you prize your freedom. You don't take kindly to being under anyone's thumb; you like doing things your way. Still, you're loyal and devoted to those you love. You do best with people who give you the space to be yourself. This year, family may take precedence in your life. Do you need to strengthen or rebuild your support system?