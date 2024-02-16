There could be a few hiccups to iron out today, as the current cosmic weather calls on us to expect the unexpected. However, the afternoon hours should be great for connecting and teaming up with others, as long as we're open to different perspectives from ours. Intellectually engaging company and conversation will be the most enjoyable, since we'll find ourselves hungry for inspiration, witty insight and new experiences. With work and responsibilities, we can accomplish much by thinking outside the box or asking others for support.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's possible to find something in common with someone very different. Sometimes all it takes is one conversation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Not everyone might appreciate your originality. What matters is that you appreciate it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Seek out experiences that feed your need for hope and joy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may need some space just for yourself today. The quiet time can help clear your head.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Teaming up with others may be better than going it alone.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be flexible with your plans or approach today. Your versatility will give you peace of mind.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

When it comes to finding love or following your passion, don't overthink it. Take a chance.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Someone's flakiness could rub you the wrong way. Try not to take it personally. Turn to the people you know you can count on.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take your time with an important decision. Perhaps getting some advice from a trusted source can provide you with clarity.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Resourcefulness or creativity will aid you in achieving your goals.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your confidence and charisma are the keys to your success today. Command the spotlight. People will be drawn to you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be feeling anxious or tense. What helps you feel grounded? Maybe journaling, meditation or leaning on your loved ones can help.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're clever and inquisitive. You have a love for learning and experimenting with different ideas. You have an appreciation for anything that's innovative. You speak your mind, and you think for yourself. You're also friendly and outgoing. You may have friends from different walks of life, which also represents your many facets. This year encourages you to live less in your head and more in your heart. Follow your passions. Make room for love. Prioritize joy and practice living life in the moment. Pay more attention to what your feelings are telling you.