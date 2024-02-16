Encountering processionary caterpillars is highly probable during these months in Mallorca, particularly if you walk in areas near pine trees. We are currently in the peak season for pine processionary caterpillars, which descend between January and March, and it's possible to encounter them in parks or public spaces. Indeed, alerts have already been issued in some areas about their presence, especially to safeguard children and animals.

Palma town hall has initiated an informative campaign to advise residents on what to do if they encounter these caterpillars in public areas: they should notify the 010 hotline so that trained technicians can come to remove them.

Children and animals are particularly sensitive to caterpillars, hence the council's call for extra vigilance when entering parks or open spaces where pine trees are present. Furthermore, they provide several recommendations to bear in mind during these months:

- Refrain from walking through pine forests until March.

- Avoid direct contact with the caterpillars and their processionary nests due to the risk of causing skin irritation.

- Do not handle the protective collars placed on pine trees to prevent caterpillars from descending.

- Steer clear of standing under pine trees on windy days.

- If there is any contact with the caterpillars, seek medical advice, especially if it results in skin irritation.