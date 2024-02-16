Encountering processionary caterpillars is highly probable during these months in Mallorca, particularly if you walk in areas near pine trees. We are currently in the peak season for pine processionary caterpillars, which descend between January and March, and it's possible to encounter them in parks or public spaces. Indeed, alerts have already been issued in some areas about their presence, especially to safeguard children and animals.
What should you do if you come across processionary caterpillars in a public area?
Children and animals are particularly sensitive to caterpillars
