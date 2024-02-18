Today is the start of Pisces season, which teaches us the importance of love and compassion, keeping the faith, and knowing how to go with the flow. Pisces season also encourages us to indulge in the dreamy, romantic and imaginative side of life. Since today has a lazy vibe to it, we should aim to unplug. Engaging with our creative energy or spirituality can also be beneficial. Toward the late evening, the focus turns to home and family. The timing is ideal for being with the people we love or enjoying a cozy night in.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're not up for hanging out or socialising, staying home and relaxing is definitely the better choice.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're uncertain about what you want, give yourself some time to think on it or research your options. You'll soon have the clarity you seek.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Self-doubt could be an issue today. Acknowledge your strengths.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Instead of assuming or expecting the worst, consider the most positive outcome you can get and let that be your guide.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You don't always have to be the person who runs the show and tells everyone else what to do. Let someone else take over.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't assume that people won't show up for you when you need them - they will. Sometimes it's just a matter of giving them a chance.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It may be hard to get much done today. Putting work or chores off until later might not be a bad idea.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There are times when it may be necessary to take a chance on something new. Today may present you with such an opportunity. Go for it!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of letting others take advantage of your time and energy. Too, if others want to help you, don't deny yourself the support.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your judgement could be cloudy, which could make it tough to make decisions. Seek helpful advice.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If a financial offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Use discernment.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling the birthday blues, the feeling should pass soon. Focus your attention on whatever brings you joy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're like a force of nature. You're powerful, magnetic and deeply insightful. You're unafraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. When you love something or someone, you do it with your whole heart. You honor your emotions because they provide you with guidance, and you know that they are a valuable part of the human experience. Although the path forward may feel uncertain, know that following your heart and being your authentic self will lead you where you need to be. Make this year your year. Go and be great!