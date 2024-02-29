Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to local person in the local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Rory Gillard, originally from the UK, he’s been based in Mallorca for almost 10 years. He works for Minerva Europe SL, a company offering a one stop shop approach for yacht owners and captains.

What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

Of course I love the climate here, the sun and escaping the English weather! Mallorca is an amazing place to live and work. Located in the centre of the Med, Palma is a hub for yachting in Europe and offers access to all yacht services, with good transport connections, in a beautiful location.

I love the cosmopolitan feel, and the diverse lovely people I meet here, as well as the cleanliness of the city and of course the great food!

What’s the hardest thing about living in Mallorca?

Property is expensive here, and it can be hard to get on the property ladder. Working legally involves a fair bit of paperwork and taxes etc.

What’s your background before you worked ashore?

I spent most of my early career sailing, where I worked as a professional sailor and skippered two round the world navigations with an amateur crew in a race called the ‘Clipper round the world race’. I then sailed extensively in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean as a superyacht captain for a large private yacht. In the last 10 years my focus has been in delivering premium yacht services, project management and yacht maintenance but from ashore, here in Mallorca.

What does your business do (give as much info as you like here)?

At Minerva Europe we offer a turnkey solution to our customers, with all yacht services offered under our umbrella, in house, and using selected third parties. Our services include; brokerage, yacht management and maintenance, modifications, repairs and refit work, yacht deliveries as well as campaign and event management.

What’s your USP (unique selling point) – as in, what makes you better than your competitors? What sets you apart?

At Minerva Europe we pride ourselves on offering a personal service, tailored to every client. We are unique as we are able to deliver such a wide range of services inhouse. Our experienced team members have worked across some of the most exciting projects in yachting, from leading offshore racing campaigns to managing and procuring luxury superyachts. All of this comes together to allow us to provide exceptional service to our customers whilst keeping it cost effective in the process.

Any achievements or special things stick out in your yachting career so far?

Sailing around the world on a 68ft yacht with a group of novices, each with their own expectations, and with differing abilities, where I was responsible as the skipper and as the only experienced and qualified crew onboard was for sure the hardest thing I have ever done!

What’s the best thing about your job?

I love enabling people to enjoy their boats to the maximum! I take pride in my work and delivering the best service, ensuring our boats are kept in the best condition for our customers.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

The weather! Working outside here in August when it’s so hot is a challenge, but then on the other end of the scale when a storm hits and we have to check on all our boats regularly to ensure they are safe, well that’s also a challenge.

What would you like to do next?

A holiday would be great!! We will be growing our team at Minerva, whilst keeping our focus on maintaining the current high-end standards as we move forward.

If you could have any yacht in the world for a day, which one would you pick? Where? Why? And who would you take onboard?

A good question! I would sail Cambria, a 41.15m, 1928 classic yacht to the South Coast of France, maybe St Tropez, with my friends and family onboard. Cambria is a timeless classic, which money can’t buy, and it would be a privilege to sail her.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

My hobby is cycling around Mallorca. Next year I am competing in the Termes 53 Ultra cycling event, 780 km around 53 Municipal districts of the island!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to establish a yacht related business in Mallorca?

Mallorca is a great place to live and work and a hub of yachting in Europe. Working in the yachting industry is very competitive here, so ensure you deliver a quality service and find your own USP.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? Still running your business?

Yes, I love it here and hope to continue the growth of Minerva Europe and to expand our portfolio.