Santa Ponsa once again marked the annual celebration of Saint Patrick on Sunday. Organised by the local authorities, the event drew a crowd of around 5,500 individuals who relished in the array of activities, including live music, children's workshops, and colourful street parades courtesy of Circo Stromboli. Additionally, around 70 stalls, featuring an assortment of goods, associations, and food trucks, contributed to the festive ambiance.
Santa Ponsa goes Irish: St. Patrick's Day celebrations in full swing
The event drew a crowd of around 5,500 people
Also in Holiday
- New entry system for British travellers to Spain to launch on October 6
- All Britons need to know about new travel visa and entry permit
- As Booking.com is hit with massive Spanish fine, Mallorca hotels ramp up direct sales
- Britons cashing in on day trips to Mallorca
- Drug kings lived the life of luxury in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.