Santa Ponsa once again marked the annual celebration of Saint Patrick on Sunday. Organised by the local authorities, the event drew a crowd of around 5,500 individuals who relished in the array of activities, including live music, children's workshops, and colourful street parades courtesy of Circo Stromboli. Additionally, around 70 stalls, featuring an assortment of goods, associations, and food trucks, contributed to the festive ambiance.

Esperanza Catalá, the deputy mayor of Calvia, underlined the significance of Saint Patrick's Day in fostering cultural exchange, bridging the gap between Ireland and Mallorca. Her presence at the festivities underscored the town's commitment to upholding this cherished tradition, symbolizing unity amidst diversity.