St. Patrick's day kicks off in Santa Ponsa
MDB DigitalSanta Ponsa17/03/2024 17:16
Santa Ponsa once again marked the annual celebration of Saint Patrick on Sunday. Organised by the local authorities, the event drew a crowd of around 5,500 individuals who relished in the array of activities, including live music, children's workshops, and colourful street parades courtesy of Circo Stromboli. Additionally, around 70 stalls, featuring an assortment of goods, associations, and food trucks, contributed to the festive ambiance.

Esperanza Catalá, the deputy mayor of Calvia, underlined the significance of Saint Patrick's Day in fostering cultural exchange, bridging the gap between Ireland and Mallorca. Her presence at the festivities underscored the town's commitment to upholding this cherished tradition, symbolizing unity amidst diversity.

Head down to Santa Ponsa today in celebration of St. Patrick's day! There will be live entertainment - music and dance - children's activities, artisan market and plenty of food and drink. And you would never guess that the food and drink might include Dublin Coddle and Guinness. Programme10am: DJ Ilana Kory1pm: In Talamh4pm: Academia Top Dance5pm: Mick & Sinead from Finnegan's Magaluf6pm: Raggle Taggle Gypsies7pm: Alejandra Burgos Send us your photos to include in the photogallery!

