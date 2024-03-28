While this isn't the best time for undertaking new commitments with brainy Mercury going retrograde soon and an impactful solar eclipse on the way, the early morning hours are great for handling outstanding tasks. The energy for the day also supports meeting new people, professionally and otherwise, as well as engaging in creativity and tending to our emotional well-being. Spontaneity and flexibility are the keys to getting the most out of the day, as the winds of change continue to shake things up.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may receive support or encouragement from others when you least expect it. Whether you realise it or not, you've got people rooting for you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be looking to make a change in your life. Partnering with the right people can get you where you want to be.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Strike a better balance between work and rest today. Be mindful of taking on more than you should.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The seemingly random connections that you make with people can oftentimes be some of the best connections. Keep your mind and heart open.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Follow your gut when it comes to your role as a leader or with how you approach your career.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Before you make a big decision, consider talking it over with a trusted friend or advisor. They may have some helpful suggestions for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Today may present you with the chance to happily resolve a financial issue. Perhaps you'll finish paying off a debt.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might receive a last-minute invitation from your partner or friend to do something fun. Take them up on it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't overdo it today. Take it easy. If you're feeling overwhelmed, consider what you can do to keep yourself calm.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Find a happy medium between being independent and allowing others to help you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be mindful of self-doubt. You've got what it takes to succeed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Use your voice. Speak your truth. Share your ideas with confidence. Your message will be well-received.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're resilient, courageous and a go-getter. You're unafraid to ask the hard questions or challenge the norm. You're an original. You follow your own lead rather than anyone else's. You can be a team player, but if you need to go it alone, you will. By being your authentic self, you often empower others to be true to who they are. You hold vast to your values, and you never cave when it comes to getting what you want. This year, you may feel like you're shedding an old skin in preparation for a more fulfilling way of life.