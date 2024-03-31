The vibes might be a bit off today, which may put us in a meh kind of mood. It might be better to lay low and chill out rather than doing much else. Instead of socialising or being around a crowd of people, enjoying the comfort of our own company or spending time with close friends and family may be more fulfilling. Additionally, with uncertainty in the air and a Mercury retrograde set to begin on Monday, our judgement could be a little cloudy. As a result, we should aim to put extra thought and care into the choices that we make.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be careful of romanticising the past. Stay grounded in the here and now.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have good reason to keep your guard up with someone. Trust your intuition.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's impossible to make everyone happy all the time. Focus your energy on the people who truly get you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might be difficult to stay on task today. Consider picking one area to work on and just stick with that.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to dealing with matters of the heart, authenticity and transparency are the keys. Don't shy away from the truth.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may need to do a little digging to determine if someone really is who they say they are.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid giving too much of your time and energy to others. Sometimes it's necessary to say "no."

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Now isn't the best time for taking risks. Play it safe.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Apply caution when it comes to getting involved in family drama. You can't fix people. Sometimes your own happiness must come first.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Going off-grid for an hour or two (or the entire day) can be good for your peace of mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be wary of doing too many favors or undercharging people for your work. Too, if you're considering donating money, make sure you know where it's really going.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't feel like you have to be anyone other than yourself. You can attract the right people and opportunities just by being yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a dynamic human being. You're always full of energy, laughter and drive. You can make the most of any situation that you're in, and you consistently do the best with what you have. You're an innovator and a magician. Woe unto anyone who tries to control or limit what you can do. You aim to live your life wild and free. If you want to progress forward this year, you may need to shed an old mindset or let go of relationships that no longer align with you. You don't have to get stuck repeating or reliving the past.