The first Mercury retrograde of the year begins today, putting a strain on travel, technology and communication. We should spend the next couple of weeks revising projects that we've already been working on rather than starting anything new. There's a strong chance that plans made now will most likely need to be reversed, amended or cancelled altogether. We should also be mindful that misunderstandings might escalate conflict. Today's skies encourage us to move slowly, take precautions where necessary and exercise patience.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Attuning to your audience can help ensure that your words and ideas come across in a positive and impactful way.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're on the fence about something, put the matter on hold for now and come back to it at a later date.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It could be helpful to reconnect with an old friend or an acquaintance for business or work. Perhaps they could be of some help to you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Watch out for misunderstandings at work or with people in positions of authority. Meanwhile, avoid taking risks with your brand or reputation.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Finish the projects you've started before you move on to something new. With travel plans, give yourself room for last-minute changes.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sit down with your partner (romantic or otherwise) to discuss finances. If you're self-employed, you may need to renegotiate your contracts.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Someone may not be as dependable as you'd like them to be. You might need to do things on your own or have a backup plan.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect disruptions with your routine. Work could become more hectic. What are some tools that you can employ to keep your stress levels low?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Reconnecting with an ex-love could either be a happy reunion or a good reminder as to why you're no longer together. Also, maybe it's time to rekindle interest in a hobby or passion.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

An old issue related to your home or family could resurface. Now's your chance to find a resolution.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Now might be a good time to go on a social media break. Meanwhile, take extra care with sensitive information.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to rely on your friends for support. Take heart in knowing how much you're loved.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your warmth and charisma draw people to you. You have a vibrant energy that others can't resist. People trust you because you're confident and capable. When it comes to accomplishing your goals or dealing with a setback, you never take shortcuts. With your daring spirit, you often welcome a challenge. This year, you're on to bigger and better things. However, you may need to do some soul-searching and reflect on what "bigger and better" actually means to you.