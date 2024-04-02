With the Mercury retrograde and a second eclipse less than a week away, the skies are quite bumpy. However, today's calming cosmic vibes give us an opportunity to ground ourselves physically and mentally. Catching up on work, taking care of our bodies, and reviewing our long-term goals and financial plans are all ways that we can put today's planetary power to good use. Although Aries season is usually a time when life moves at lightning speed, today invites us to slow down and be more attentive to what's right in front of us. Meanwhile, insight can also be found in stillness.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Use this time to revisit and revise your money goals. It can help you plan better and make necessary adjustments.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't work so hard today. Go with the flow.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes, problems have a way of working themselves out. You just need to be patient with the process.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's a great day for a brainstorming meeting or connecting with innovative people.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you are unsure of your next career move, now's the time to start crafting a plan.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When it comes to fun and entertainment, don't be afraid to try something new.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If there's something you need to release, especially on an emotional level, today can aid you in the process of letting go.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can always learn something new just by talking to people. See where your conversations lead you today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you've been feeling overwhelmed or disorganized, now's an opportunity to get back on track.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The creative energy in the air is strong. What will you do with it?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Pay attention to your intuition. You may have an "aha" moment.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

An impromptu date or a good chat with friends might be just what you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

For you, there's never a dull moment, and that's just the way you like it. Boredom is not an option. You enjoy being on the go, and you love being around people who can keep up with you. Although you crave fun and excitement, you're still responsible, and you know how to handle your own. You're a force to be reckoned with, and you live life on your terms. While you may need to practice patience and mindfulness a little more than you might be used to this year, know that putting time and forethought into your decision-making will lead to stellar results.