Paralympic cyclist Karen Darke is a ball of energy with an indomitable spirit. This formidable athlete has a master's degree in High-Performance Psychology and Coaching and now runs retreats in Mallorca. She helps people overcome challenges and dig deep to find what she calls their 'inner gold'. Karen is living proof that when you overcome doubt and fear, anything is possible.

Growing up in Yorkshire, Karen’s passion for outdoor adventure was spurred by inspirational teachers who encouraged climbing, caving and running. During her school years, she joined the Yorkshire Schools Exploring Society on a self-funded mountain biking expedition in remote western China. Later, as a university geology student, she cycled around Iceland collecting rocks for her degree study and regularly went climbing and orienteering.

She was just 21 years old when a tragic mountaineering accident left her paralysed from the waist down. "I had mid-life crisis as a young adult, questioning meaning and purpose and navigating the daily challenges of life in a wheelchair. I discovered techniques that helped me get through and developed a deep interest in psychology."

Karen’s remarkable achievements are an inspiring testament to what can be accomplished with a strong mindset and relentless pursuit of one's dreams. Like an unstoppable force of nature, she has two Paralympic medals, has cycled across seven continents, has broken three Guinness World Records for land speed by arm power, climbed mountains with her arms, and skied to the South Pole in Antarctica.

“Life offers an exciting playground if we align our mentality to approach it that way. Yes, there are setbacks and challenging moments, but all of those teach us new skills for living an optimal life. Life has thrown me challenges. Fortunately, I have found ways to see these as opportunities. New ways of seeing, being, and doing has enabled me to live a whole and rewarding life.”

Karen’s Olympic life, with time sacrifices and a gruelling schedule, gave her a unique perspective on mindset training. “I wasn't naturally competitive, and three games over 12 years was a considerable commitment. Sometimes, it felt more like survival than flourishing! It taught me to delve deep into my motivation, taking my body to new physical extremes. I learned how to harness the power of the mind through focus, flow, curiosity, and intention.”

The desire to lead transformation in others was borne out of her experience as an athlete. “My mantra of finding your 'inner gold’ was inspired by winning gold in the Rio Paralympic Games, the 79th medal for Great Britain. I realised that my inner journey was the absolute highlight of my career, not the medal itself.” Karen went on to complete an MA in Development Training, gained more ideas about training the human mind, and qualified as a professional life coach.

Karen's approach to coaching uses tools and techniques drawn from psychology, supercharged by her personal experience. "The starting point is awareness; when we notice something, we can change it. Sometimes, that means tuning into the subconscious mind. My approach helps people access their deeper wisdom and change thought patterns. With confidence and self-belief, people can create the outcomes they seek."

Helping people take control of their lives is at the heart of Karen's retreats, looking at two dates, with one confirmed in October this year in Mallorca. “When we change our thoughts, all sorts of possibilities unfold. Our minds are very busy scanning for threats and ways to protect us. If we quell that natural tendency and start telling ourselves stories that propel us towards our goals and desires, then we are onto something! No amount of worrying will help things you can’t control. Instead, focus on what you can control and let go of what you can't. In doing so, you release stress and anxiety.”

Karen’s retreats are a source of inspiration and empowerment for people around the world. "Life can tarnish our true shiny, happy self. Working with a small group, to access your thoughts, beliefs, and aspirations has a powerful effect. I hear stories of the transformations that have unfolded for people on my retreats. Some say they feel happier and more energised. I hear of new jobs, new relationships, and new creative developments. Incredible changes can happen when you give yourself time to consider and build your intentions."

Karen's six-day October retreats runs 19th-25th of October 2024, with a second date yet to be confirmed. Karen Darke is offering a virtual Q&A on April 18th at 13.00 CET to share more about the retreat and her unique approach. Email amanda@wellnesstraveller.co for details.