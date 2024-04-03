We may feel driven to bond with others through the power of compassion and camaraderie today. However, in some cases, there are risks of boundaries becoming blurred and encountering people with dubious intentions. For those of us looking for love, friendship, or professional connections, taking time to thoroughly vet and get to know people can save us time and frustration down the road. On the plus side, today can be wonderful for spending time with the people we love or reaching out to them. It's also a good day for volunteer work or supporting a humanitarian cause.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Surprise a friend with a thoughtful gesture. They will appreciate it more than you'll ever know.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

What's one thing you can do today to positively impact your community? You can be the change you want to see.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can make a powerful impression on others through your creativity or ingenuity.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Today could be emotionally draining. Seek out people who uplift you or indulge in inspirational music and messages.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be wary of people who might try to play on your heartstrings. Practicing good boundaries will help you immensely.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid trying to save or rescue people. Focus on your own well-being instead.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Set aside time that's just for you, and don't feel guilty about it!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take it slow with a new romantic interest, and don't ignore your gut feelings. On another note, connect with the arts or your creative muse.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A heartfelt conversation with someone you love can have a healing effect on you both.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can move people with your words. Your messages can serve as an inspiration.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Exercise discernment when considering financial opportunities or making money-related decisions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Envelop yourself in self-love. Be choosy about who gets your time and energy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're always striving to be your best self. Anything you aim to achieve, you usually accomplish. For you, failure is not an option. You don't play it safe. You're fearless enough to take chances. And thanks to your powerful insight and your ability to listen to your heart, your risk-taking often pays off. You're enthusiastic, playful and affectionate. You're someone people just love being around. This year could bring you a much-needed career change or the recognition that you deserve. For some Arians, parenthood or grandparenthood could also be in the near future.