Change is in the air, which means that there may be a lot of uncertainty and anxiousness in the atmosphere as well. People might not be too dependable now, so we might want to avoid making concrete plans or commitments. Giving ourselves enough room and flexibility to deal with whatever changes or problems that arise will be the best way to navigate the day ahead. Employing tools or methods for relieving stress will also be useful. On a positive note, for those of us craving something different, today is great for discovering new things and playing around with fresh ideas.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid doing anything too risky today, especially with your money.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to take on too much or overcommit your time. Give yourself some room to breathe.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may experience a sudden flash of inspiration or intuition. You could be onto something that's worth investigating further.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes it can be good to spend time with people who encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be so quick to dismiss the help that someone may want to offer you. It might turn out to be very beneficial.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If your day-to-day has become too monotonous, a change of scenery can shake things up.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be fearless with your creativity. Don't hold back.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Dealing with unreliable people can be stressful. Try not to take it personally. Perhaps it's time to adjust your expectations of this relationship.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't say "yes" to something without giving yourself enough time to think about it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Are you being unreasonably stubborn about something? Can you stand to be more flexible?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be hard to shake off the moody vibes. Do what you need to do for your self-care.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Writing, listening to music or meditating could be a good way to identify and process your feelings.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a free spirit. You defy labels and rules. You do things your way because you're an innovator. At the same time, friendship matters to you. You may even be someone who enjoys connecting with people from different walks of life. You do best with folks who encourage your independence and give you space to be yourself. In return, you allow others to be themselves, too. You're kindhearted and approachable, but you're also assertive and tough. This year presents you with an opportunity to change your life for the better. What will you do differently this time around?