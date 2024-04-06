There might be a slow, dreary start to the day. However, the mood begins to pick up as the afternoon approaches. Today is best for socialising, spending time with friends, fun, leisure and romance. Since Mercury is still in retrograde and Monday brings us another game-changing eclipse, we can think of today as a cosmic pass to kick back and chill. There's an easygoing energy in the atmosphere that suggests we do what we can to relax and enjoy ourselves, rather than saddling ourselves with too many chores and obligations.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You need some time with yourself. A healthy amount of solitude can be rejuvenating.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Perhaps you need a break from social media. Spending time on a creative passion or activity can be therapeutic.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you need to rally people together for the sake of a shared project or goal, you have everything that you need to succeed today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can be an inspiration to others with your positive attitude and energy. Keep the good vibes coming!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Being able to be vulnerable or totally honest with others is a strength, not a weakness.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's time to get over the fear of asking for help. Reach out to the people you know you can rely on.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make someone's day with your warmth and generosity. Spread the love.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Today gives you a good excuse to be selfish. Treat yourself well.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your spirits might be low today. Look for joy wherever you can.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be necessary to cancel your plans for today and just stay home. The world can wait.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Resourcefulness will aid you in getting over any hurdles or obstacles that you encounter.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to getting something you want, a firm and direct approach will work best.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your love and emotions run deep. You have the soul of a poet - tender and romantic. You wear your heart on your sleeve. You're no pushover, though. You're audacious, independent and free. You think for yourself, and you stick to your principles. You're not afraid to stand up for others either. You're clever and multitalented. "Can't" isn't part of your vocabulary. Even if something is difficult, you'll still find a way to finish the job. This year, you're called to deepen your connection to your spirituality. Feed your soul.