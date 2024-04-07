With a transformative solar eclipse just one day away, there may be a wired-but-tired energy in the atmosphere. As with yesterday, today also invites us to indulge in play and relaxation instead of pushing ourselves too hard. The cosmos provide us with another gold-star day for fun, socialising and romance. For those of us in the mood for cheer and good vibes, we should be able to find just what we need, whether we're aiming to get together with friends or planning to enjoy some "me time."

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The warmth, courage and positivity that you exude can make a powerful impact on others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take time to relax and enjoy your own company.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in the mood to mingle and connect with friends. Indulge in laughter and camaraderie.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Make sure that you acknowledge your achievements and hard work. Sometimes you must be your own biggest fan.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Traveling, even if it's just a quick day trip, could be restorative for you. It's time for a change of scenery!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect to receive a powerful reminder of just how much you are loved and appreciated.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Teaming up with others can help cut your to-do list in half.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your wellness and self-care are your biggest priorities for today. Keep yourself nourished.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a great time for engaging with the arts through writing, dance, music or whatever else that moves you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Relaxing at home, being with your loved ones, or beautifying your space will most likely bring you the most happiness today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have a desire to reach out to someone from your past. Think on it a little more before you decide to reach out.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You do a lot for others, but what do you need to do for yourself today?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a charismatic, fun-loving risk-taker. You approach life at full throttle; you don't hold back. Inside you lives a warrior's spirit. When you love what you do, you are a true force. It's because of your drive and enthusiasm that you succeed. You're also gifted and imaginative. Whatever you seek to accomplish, chances are, you're going to break the mold. You hold the people you love near and dear to your heart, and you go above and beyond for them. Expect this year to present you with powerful reminders of just how extraordinary you are. Trust in yourself, and you can do anything.