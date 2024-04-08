If we have been feeling stuck or stalled, we can think of today's solar eclipse as a huge push forward. Whether we feel moved to follow our heart, pursue our dreams, or become a better version of ourselves, this transformative cosmic event aims to help us overcome whatever barriers stand in our way and become the hero of our own story. At the same time, this eclipse is also an urgent call to do our part to make the world a better place. Employing innovation, courage, and compassionate leadership are just a few ways that we can accomplish this goal.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When you believe in what you do, you are unstoppable. Whatever your next step or goal is, make sure that your heart is really in it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Events may unfold that can reawaken your creative spirit or aid you in finding your true calling.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

With some effort and the right team behind you, you can realize something that you've been envisioning for some time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There may be new horizons for you to reach within your career. Too, you can do a lot of good in a role of leadership through guiding others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Learning, teaching or travel could play a big role in your future. Pay attention to the ways in which you're ready to grow.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

With some relationships, there may be a need for better boundaries -- and in others, more trust and vulnerability.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Partnerships work best when they're mutually beneficial for both parties. Keep this in mind as you mull over a new contract or a joint venture.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can make good progress with a health or wellness goal. Just avoid rushing the process.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The passion and excitement that you crave isn't far off. However, there may be some old and negative emotions that you need to work through first.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A tough but necessary conversation may be the key to healing a family rift or deepening your connection to a loved one.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be time to work on improving your skills or mindset.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your financial picture looks bright. Don't settle for less or discount your worth.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're like a supernova. You're a powerful being who is full of energy, strength and determination. You don't play it small. You have a larger-than-life personality. Whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve. All you need is a mission that you can believe in, and you can make anything happen. You're a magician, an innovator and a leader all wrapped in one. This year, you're on your way to a personal breakthrough that may set you on an entirely new path in life. Take a leap!