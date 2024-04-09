After yesterday's supercharged eclipse, today offers some calming, grounded energy to help us mellow out. The current astrological alignment can be best used for nurturing our emotional and physical well-being. Additionally, today can be useful for handling tasks that we've been putting off, like spring-cleaning. The morning hours will be especially ideal for work that requires extra focus and determination. Though as the Mercury retrograde continues, we should keep in mind that any progress we make will most likely be slow. However, a more relaxed pace might be exactly what we need.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Beware of the need for instant gratification. Good things take time.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Whatever challenges you might encounter today, know that you have the power to overcome them. Believe in yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of ruminating on things you can't change. Redirect your energy toward something more encouraging.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't compare yourself to others. Acknowledge what makes you awesome.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid getting into petty power struggles. If you're put off by someone, get to the root of why. They could be teaching you something about yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to overwork yourself today. Take it easy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It could be easy to overindulge in things that aren't necessarily good for your well-being. Practicing moderation can help keep you on track.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might be necessary to take some space from folks today. If your energy feels funky, try taking a salt bath to clear the negative vibes.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Write down any plans or ideas that you have rather than acting on them. Give yourself time to sit with them and get clear on the next best steps to take.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You are creative and resourceful. You can put these talents to good use.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be ready to let go of feelings that you've been holding onto for too long. Free yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Sometimes naming your fears can give you the courage to overcome them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Some may say that you're stubborn, but you would much rather call yourself determined. You don't budge on your beliefs or principles. You're a doer. If there's a goal you're working toward, you're going to carry it through from start to finish. You thrive under pressure, and you don't give up when life gets hard. Your love for friends and family is unwavering, and you always keep your promises. This year may mark the start of a rebirth for you, perhaps with your career, self-image or lifestyle.