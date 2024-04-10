Under the current skies, it should be a productive day ahead. The timing is ideal for dealing with weighty matters and resolving arduous tasks. If we've been plodding through a project or an assignment without much progress, we can harness today's supportive cosmic vibes to make a good amount of headway. For anyone who's been having difficulty staying on track with a goal, we should have no problem in finding the drive to see it through. Meanwhile, helping others through charitable work or contributions is also encouraged.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Some solitude might be just what you need to crush your goals today. Tune out the world and get to work.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Give back to others in any way that you can. Spread some good vibes.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your patience and hard work will pay off. Don't give up.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might secure an opportunity to teach or educate others. You can help change the world for the better.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling stuck anywhere in your life, today presents you with the opportunity to begin clearing out the stagnant energy. Face your fears.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Could it be time to exit a relationship that no longer aligns with you or your values? Or maybe you're ready to overcome your aversion to asking for help.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's an excellent time to work on your wellness-related goals. Sticking with the right routine will help you achieve great results.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you want your love life to improve, you must be willing to put in the work. On a separate note, expect success with a creative project.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

As you tend to family obligations, take time out to tend to yourself, too. If you've been dealing with a home-related problem, a resolution is near.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Not every idea that you have needs to be monetised. Sometimes it's good to create things just for fun.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're hoping to get your finances under control, what are some small, helpful changes that you can make right now?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The best investment that you can make right now is an investment in yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're gutsy and driven. You can hold your own with the best of them. You may even be drawn to experiences, interests or relationships that challenge you on some level. At your core, you're warm and tenderhearted. Though only those who are closest to you know how deep your feelings run. You're perceptive and discerning, and you don't allow just anyone to enter your circle. Still, you possess a powerful energy that radiates from within, inspiring people wherever you go. This year, know that whatever you're seeking to achieve, the cosmos will be behind you 100%.