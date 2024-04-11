We can expect the day to be abuzz with lots of energy and excitement. Conversations should flow, as well as thoughts and ideas. With the Mercury retrograde still here, it's the perfect time to catch up on work and unfinished assignments or reconnect with old friends, colleagues or acquaintances. The evening bodes well for romance and after-work fun. Additionally, there could be personal breakthroughs to be made today, as well as progress or advancements with art, science or tech-related projects.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you've been unclear about something, expect a major moment of clarity.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Treasure your alone time today. You might have a creative breakthrough.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Serendipity may be at work when it comes to the people you encounter or meet today. You could be in the right place at the right time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You know exactly what to say and do to connect with people. If you're hoping to make a good impression or win people over, you can today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Open your mind up to a different perspective, and you can open yourself up to a whole new world of opportunities.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

With a little digging, you might uncover some useful information. Knowledge is power.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Today could mark the end of a stalemate with an agreement or a negotiation.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to make some changes to your day-to-day routine. Simplify your life.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Romance is in the air. Soak it in. On another note, it's possible you could connect with someone who inspires your creativity.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Listen to your gut. No one knows you better than yourself. You know exactly what to do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Perhaps it's time to revisit an idea. You might discover a better way to execute it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Expect a happy resolution to a financial matter.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your mind is sharp and quick. You know what you want, and you make decisions with confidence. When there's a problem to be solved or a job to be done, you're laser-focused. People know that they can count on you for your honesty. You don't mince your words; you're straightforward and to the point. You often have innovative and original ideas, placing you in a class of your own. This year may be an awakening for you, helping you to adopt a fresh perspective or a new way of life. There's excitement in the air!