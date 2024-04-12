Many of us may find ourselves vacillating between fatigue and enthusiasm today, giving the day a scattered kind of energy. As a result, it may be hard to get much done. However, if we stick to the basics rather than being overambitious with what we're aiming to accomplish, we should be able to find our flow. By the evening, the vibe shifts for the better, making the latter part of the day great for fun, socialising and entertainment. Of course, with Mercury still in retrograde, we should be as flexible as possible with any plans we make.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to assume or expect the worst. If you're worried about not getting the outcome or results that you want, focus on the most positive thing that can happen.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Adopting a "live and let live" attitude can save you unnecessary stress and frustration.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders, which can be emotionally draining. Talking to a friend could be helpful.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your energy may be running low today. Just stick to the basics and get through the day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Honesty is the best policy when it comes to how you engage with others. Maintain your integrity.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Setting healthy boundaries with others is good for your mental well-being.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be mindful of overbooking yourself or taking on more than you can effectively handle.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're feeling creatively or romantically blocked, identifying what the blockage is can help you work through it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spending time with someone you love can lift you out of a bad mood. Reach out to a good friend or a family member.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't push yourself too hard today. You need a break.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you run into a roadblock, your resourcefulness will help you overcome it. Try a different option or approach.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're unsure about what you want, take some time to think and get clarity on it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You charge into action the minute you set your sights on a goal, and you don't give up until you reach it. You don't dwell on the past either; you're always looking ahead at what's next, completely focused on the future. There may be times when you need to slow down long enough to recharge and reflect, but wherever the action is, that's usually where you can be found. You love anything that's unconventional and cutting-edge, so much so that you may even create such things. This year, engage with your curiosity. Rediscover the joy of learning.