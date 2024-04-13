It's a laidback kind of Saturday - one that's great for relaxing and puttering around the house. We're encouraged to take time out to nurture and nourish ourselves on the inside and out, especially if we're feeling tired or moody. For those of us who might be craving something more to do, the current cosmic weather is also perfect for getting together with close friends and loved ones for family-friendly activities, like a sporting event or a meal. As the Mercury retrograde continues, we're encouraged to take time out of our busy schedules to reconnect with those who are near and dear to our heart.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Being at home relaxing or spending quality time with family might be more appealing than going out or doing much else.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might get a lot of joy out of taking a class or workshop today. What are you interested in learning?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't feel pressured to make a big decision until you're sure of what you want.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Listen to your body. It knows exactly what you need.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need some time alone today. Enjoy the solitude.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can count on your friends for love and support. Reach out to them.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect a productive day ahead. You can make a sizeable dent in your to-do list.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Let the spirit of adventure and exploration guide you today. See where it takes you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Prioritise your emotional well-being. You can use some R and R.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can benefit a great deal from teamwork. Partner up or form a group to get things done quicker.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

This could be a good time to start a cleaning or organising project.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Engage with the more playful side of life. Focus on fun!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess an immense amount of inner strength. You don't shy away from a challenge or give up after a setback. You keep going until you get exactly where you want to be. Your bravery is admirable, as is your passion. You're deeply loyal to the people you love, and you exude warmth and kindness. When you trust your gut, you tap into your innate power, giving you the ability to do just about anything. This year, home and family will play a prominent role in your life. Perhaps you're ready to move, put down roots or connect deeper to your lineage.