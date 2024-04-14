The easygoing weekend vibes continue, encouraging us to chill out and relax. Rather than subjecting ourselves to noisy crowds or annoying travel issues (courtesy of the Mercury retrograde), we may be more inspired to stay home, or at least close to it. Being with the people we love, catching up on sleep or our favorite TV shows, completing a DIY project, or busying ourselves in the kitchen will most likely be high on our list of things to do today. Basically, doing anything that supports our family or our emotional well-being is how we can best take advantage of the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might need to be in your own little cocoon today. Meanwhile, doing something thoughtful for a loved one can boost your mood.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Having fun with friends could be a nice change of pace.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's the perfect day for tackling financial or work-related tasks. You can give yourself a head start on the week.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can't always please everyone. What you can do is make yourself happy.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of making impulsive decisions. Go slow.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you have a lot to accomplish today, pair up with people who can help you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Trust yourself. You know exactly what you need to do and how to get it done.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take good care of yourself today. Perhaps a little escape or outing could be rejuvenating.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sometimes it's necessary to sit with uncomfortable emotions rather than denying or ignoring them. This is how healing begins.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The lines of communication are open. Start a conversation.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take proper time out to nourish yourself. Hydrate. Move your body. Eat a good meal.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Whatever you're aiming to achieve today, everything you need to succeed lies within you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a no-nonsense kind of person. You aim high, and you don't accept less than what you want. Your strength and determination are inspiring. A lot of people may try to emulate you, but you're one of a kind. You're clever, intuitive and adaptable. You're also quite loving and affectionate. However, those who know you best are the people who know your true feelings. With others, you can keep your emotions close to your chest. Though, with as much as you can give emotionally, it's important for you to be protective of your heart. This year, staying anchored in love and kindness will be the key to your success.