The first half of the day may feel a bit stop-and-go; though, with the Mercury retrograde, that's to be expected. On the plus side, today can be useful for revising or updating any plans or projects that we've been working on. With help from Mercury and a focus on creativity and innovation, we might discover the right solution or fix that we've been needing to make improvements or progress. Today presents us with an opportunity to learn from the past so that we know how to best move forward in the future.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't insist on doing everything yourself. Call on the people you consider your family for support.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Talking or writing about what you're feeling is better than holding it all in.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to fret too much about the future. Good things are on the way. Stay positive and watch for the little synchronicities.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might find yourself in the spotlight today. Expect a very warm reception.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Tune into your intuition. It will help guide you forward.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of holding onto old beliefs or a way of thinking that's keeping you stuck. Try a different perspective.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Can you find a happy balance between being a leader and being part of a team?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take care not to overwork yourself or agree to do more than you can realistically handle.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If your current routine isn't working for you, maybe it's time to switch things up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spend some one-on-one time with someone you love. It will lift your spirits.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Things may not go as planned today, but this might not be a bad thing. Go with the flow.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Engage with creativity and playfulness today. Sometimes you just need to feel like a kid again.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Some may say that you're headstrong, but you would probably call yourself confident and determined. You're a natural leader. People trust you. Whatever the task or situation at hand, you rise to the occasion. You have a great sense of humor and a charismatic personality. Whenever you're around, there's always guaranteed laughs and good vibes. You're a dreamer. Though, you don't just imagine what's possible; you're also brave enough to explore those possibilities, too. This year, you're called to broaden your horizons and push past any limitations. The sky is the limit!