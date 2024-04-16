The skies are mostly clear, as there are no major astrological events to report. Today should be fairly uneventful, although there could still be issues or hiccups that arise because of the Mercury retrograde. If we do encounter any problems, flexibility and a sense of humor are some of the best ways that we can deal with them. On a positive note, we can best take advantage of the day by focusing on creative projects, personal development and anything else that stokes our passions. Engaging in activities that promote joy and laughter is also encouraged.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Feed your creative side. Dance, act, write, paint -- do whatever moves you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might be feeling rundown or, at the very least, in need of some quiet time. Staying home or calling it an early night might be your best bet.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Good conversation is exactly what you need today. Perhaps a close friend, sibling or neighbor will oblige.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes you need to remind yourself of how awesome you are. Practice with self-affirmations.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

What's a few things that you can do to nourish your body on the inside and out? Make sure to include them in your routine or schedule.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to overwork yourself. Take it easy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you've been feeling like you haven't had much of a social life lately, today can be a good day to jump back in and make some plans.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take a moment to celebrate your accomplishments -- big and small.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Reading, watching, or listening to something inspirational or funny could help you feel more optimistic.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your heart may need some healing. Take good care of yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be too proud to ask for help or depend on others. Everyone needs a little backup from time to time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a good time to catch up on chores or leftover work. Completing these tasks can give you some much-needed peace of mind.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You approach life with great confidence. You're not afraid to be yourself. You have a warm and playful spirit that people are often drawn to, and wherever you go, you command the spotlight. No matter what you do, you're going to shine. You really are a superstar. You're extremely loyal to the people you love, and you're also a true romantic. This year may bring some big changes your way, but just know that you're poised for success. Hold on and get ready for quite the exciting ride!