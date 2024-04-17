The first half of the day should be productive. By focusing on projects that are already underway, we can make the most of our time and resources. For those of us in need of creative inspiration, today won't disappoint. It's an excellent time for doing innovative or creative work. Today also encourages us to reconnect with people from the past, whether it's for business or fun. Toward the late afternoon, we can expect a lazier vibe, which may make it difficult to get work done. On the plus side, a little fun and relaxation might be exactly what's needed.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid being hasty with your decision-making. If you're feeling restless or in need of some fun, channel the energy into a creative project, a game or a fun workout.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If your mood feels funky today, engaging in a spiritual or meditative practice can help. Art and music can also be uplifting.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes you're in need of alone time, but today might not be one of those days. Connect with a friend.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can get a lot of work done today, but you may need to get rid of as many distractions as possible. Avoid letting folks infringe on your time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sharpening your skills is good for your personal and professional growth.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're worried about something, consider talking to someone you trust about it. You may end up feeling better.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be moved to reconnect with an old friend. It might be nice to catch up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Pay attention to the details for any work that you do. It will save you from a headache or unhelpful feedback.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't give yourself more work than you can realistically handle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Having a heart-to-heart with someone you love could be the key to resolving an existing problem.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Consider this a great day to follow up with people who you've been hoping to connect with or hear back from. You just might get some good news.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be practical with your financial decisions. Are you unknowingly overpaying on a bill or still being charged for a subscription that you no longer use?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charming and fun to be around. Your warmth and positivity just shine through. You have a sense of humor that's infectious. You're courageous, determined and a person of integrity. You speak the truth, and you stand up for what's right. You're also good at thinking outside of the box and coming up with brilliant ideas. Risk-taking comes naturally to you. You're always up for an adventure. Expect this year to bring some amazing experiences and adventures to your doorstep. Prepare to go far!