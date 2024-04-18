With the can-do energy that the planets are providing us, we should be able to get much accomplished. The day is best used for tackling mundane chores like laundry and grocery shopping, as well as catching up on leftover work. With Mercury still in retrograde, it's also a great time for editing and revisions, organising files, and going over documents and other important data with a fine-tooth comb. If there's a problem to resolve, we can expect a helping hand from the cosmos.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Aim to start your day with a good laugh or something that touches your heart. It can be good for your well-being and productivity.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might find a respite in art or a creative outlet. If there's a project or an assignment that you're working on, your ingenuity will help you succeed.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The early morning is great for catching up with folks and for quick meetings. By the afternoon, you might need to pull back and regroup.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're considering a financial or career-related decision, now's a good time to research the information that you need.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do something kind for yourself today. Show yourself some appreciation.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're in a blah kind of mood, physical movement can change the vibe. Wearing something that makes you feel good is also an option.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Getting enough rest will support your body and mind as well as your productivity.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Reach out to folks for helpful advice or business leads. They may have useful info for you or may be able to connect you with someone who does.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid doing anything too risky today. Go with the sensible option.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

There may be a lot that you can learn from history or the wise elders in your family. Learn from the past so that you don't have to repeat it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try to limit the amount of news or gossip that you absorb today. Focus on things that support your mental well-being.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might help to partner up with people if you want to get a lot accomplished today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intelligent, witty and unique. You may often find yourself in a class that's all of your own. You would much rather create a lane for yourself than follow the crowd. You're an industrious individual, and you never stop working until you reach your goals. Because of your tenacity and fearlessness, people are often in awe of you and what you're able to accomplish. This year, you may feel like you're undergoing a period of self-reinvention. A new version of yourself is ready to emerge!