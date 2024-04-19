Taurus season begins today, giving us an opportunity to start planting seeds for the future and the ideas and connections that we want to grow. However, as Mercury remains in retrograde, and Taurus is a sign that enjoys a leisurely pace, we're encouraged to move slowly with our planning and decision-making. For now, we're called to dream, tap into our creative energy, and pay close attention to our intuition, all of which will help us progress forward and accomplish our goals. At the same time, we should bring an element of practicality to our efforts. By mixing imagination with pragmatism, we can succeed.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 18)

Don't be in such a rush that you're unable to give yourself the care you need. Too, paying attention to the details will set you up for success.

TAURUS

(April 19 to May 20)

It's the perfect day to try something you've never done before. Stepping out of your comfort zone doesn't always have to be difficult or scary.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect your creative energy to be at a high today. Your intuition is strong, too. Put both to good use.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be closer to reaching an important goal than you might realize. Don't give up!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might receive some unexpected praise or recognition from someone you know. It's nice to know that folks appreciate what you do.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Consider taking on a mentor or registering for a workshop or class. Build on what you know.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to deal with something that you've been avoiding. Don't worry, though. You've got this!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Helping others is a great way to keep positive energy circulating.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Mapping out your schedule can help you stay on track.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

What do you like to do that's just for fun? Try to make that a priority today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Keep your to-do list from getting any longer. Set aside time to tackle home-related chores or responsibilities.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Expect good or promising news today. Something you've been wanting or waiting for may arrive.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're patient, grounded and kind. You possess an inner strength and determination deep within you like no other. You hold fast to your dreams, and you work hard to make them happen. You don't cut and run at the slightest setback or problem, and you also don't give up when faced with an even tougher challenge. You're resourceful and skilled at solving problems. There's much that people can learn from you. This year invites you to embark on a new journey, one that's full of growth and potential. Take life by the horns and go!