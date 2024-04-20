There's some auspicious energy afoot. Today Jupiter, the planet associated with growth and opportunity, makes a rare alignment with Uranus, the planet connected to change and innovation. This cosmic event happens every 14 years, bringing all kinds of exciting opportunities and discoveries with it. Together, they encourage us to take a chance on life, shake things up and free ourselves from our self-perceived limitations. For anyone who's eager to make a positive change in their life or embark on a new adventure, this is a cosmic green light. This planetary pair says, "Go for it!"

ARIES

(March 21 to April 18)

You might receive some kind of financial bonus or see a noticeable improvement in your finances soon.

TAURUS

(April 19 to May 20)

You may finally find the courage you need to go after something you want or live your life more freely. Spread your wings and fly!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your creative energy is off the charts. Maybe you can use it to help change the world. Think big!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Make a wish, and it just might come true.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be ready to make a career change, or perhaps there's an exciting opportunity coming down the pipeline.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Travel and adventure are calling your name -- will you respond? On another note, it's time for a fresh perspective.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could receive unexpected funding, resources or an unexpected expense. Hopefully, it's the former.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could receive a partnership or a contract offer that's worth considering. You could also meet someone who helps change your life for the better.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're ready to change your lifestyle for the better, now's a great time to get started.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Love may pleasantly surprise you. Too, you might end up taking a risk and pleasantly surprising yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Changes are happening in your home life. Maybe it's a new residence or an addition to the family. Or you could be ready to renovate or heal a rift with a loved one.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

New ideas and opportunities are percolating for you. Strike up a conversation and see where it goes.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an imaginative and resourceful person. Just about whatever you dream up, you can create. You can overcome obstacles with ease, thanks to your sheer determination. You often get along well with others because you're so likeable and charming. Still, when it comes to your values, you don't waver; you stand firm. While change isn't always something that comes easily to you, you can benefit a great deal from it. This year provides you with an opportunity to take a bold step forward and go where you've never been before. It's time to try something new.