The day may start off a bit scattered and lazy. However, once Mercury turns direct by mid-morning, we should be able to find our groove. The late afternoon bodes well for productivity, especially if there's unfinished business to wrap up, or if we're working to help or care for others. While it still isn't a great time for starting new projects, we can still get a lot out of the day by wisely planning out our next steps. In addition, we can make good use of the creative energy that's currently in the air to further flesh out our ideas or goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Something that was unclear to you may become clear now.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're feeling down about something, don't keep it to yourself. Talk to someone you trust.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect to meet or connect with the right people at the right time. Synchronicity is at work.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Stay focused on your goals. You're nearing the finish line.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The moody energy in the air begins to dissipate, which should leave you feeling more optimistic and positive.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there's anyone who knows how to quickly get to the root of a problem and find out the answers, it's you. Do what you do you best.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sometimes it helps to get a second opinion. Bounce an idea off of a friend, co-worker or family member.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

As the chaos of the Mercury retrograde begins to subside, you should be able to get back on track with your goals soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's time for you to move forward with a certain creative idea or spark.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A home- or family-related matter should finally straighten itself out. This will give you some much-needed peace of mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It may be time to stop overthinking and just make a move. Go for it!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Money that you've been waiting on may finally arrive. Why not spend a little and save some, too?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't sweat the small stuff. Your laidback, easygoing energy keeps you in tune with yourself and the people you love. Though, as peaceful as you are, you're still disciplined and dedicated. Integrity and consistency are very important qualities to you. As such, people often find you dependable and consider you a person of great character and depth. This year, you may realise that it's time to move on from something you've outgrown. Know that there's so much more still out there for you. All you need to do is give yourself permission to go and find it.