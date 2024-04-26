Discussing salary is often considered a delicate topic in any industry, and the superyacht industry is no exception. Maybe it’s being British but it’s something I always hated and stressed over. However, recognising your worth and negotiating a fair compensation is a crucial aspect of professional growth. If you're contemplating how to ask for a pay raise on a superyacht, consider these strategies to navigate the conversation with confidence and professionalism.

It’s worth remembering that timing, is everything. Choose an opportune moment to discuss your salary, preferably after a successful completion of a season or during a performance review. Your yacht doesn’t do reviews? Well maybe you should just ask for one! Ask your Head of Department or Captain to set aside a half hour (or more) for a chat about your performance over the past season or year, and ask for honest and frank feedback about your performance. Avoid times of high stress or when the yacht is preparing for an important event, as the focus may be on immediate priorities. And you’ll probably end up with a “NOT NOW!” so, yeh, timing IS everything.

Before initiating the conversation, research current industry standards for salaries in your role and with your level of experience. This knowledge will empower you to make a well-informed case for your desired compensation. You can look up salaries online, check out Dockwalk’s annual salary review. You can ask any crew agents you have a good relationship with too for their current thoughts. If you have a mentor like a previous HOD (head of department) or Captain you can ask them too.

Showcase your contributions and achievements since joining the crew. Whether you've taken on additional responsibilities, implemented cost-saving measures, or received positive feedback from guests or other crew members, presenting tangible examples of your value strengthens your case.

Create a well-organised proposal that outlines the reasons for your request. Include your research on industry standards, a summary of your achievements, and a clear statement of your desired salary. A structured proposal demonstrates your professionalism and commitment.

It’s definitely worth rehearsing your pitch to build confidence and ensure clarity during the conversation. Anticipate potential questions or objections, and be prepared to address them with poise. Practice with a trusted colleague or mentor for valuable feedback.

Frame your request within the context of your professional growth and development. Highlight any additional certifications, courses, or skills you've acquired since your last salary negotiation. Illustrate how your continuous improvement benefits the entire superyacht crew.

Illustrate how your skills and experience contribute to the yacht's success and distinguish you in the market. Emphasise the unique qualities you bring to the team and how investing in your professional growth aligns with the yacht's long-term goals. Basically you want to show the captain/HOD that you’re tough to replace and worth a pay rise.

Approach the conversation with an open mind and be willing to negotiate. Your employer may have budget constraints, but demonstrating flexibility and a willingness to find a mutually beneficial solution can enhance the negotiation process. If they can’t commit to a pay rise right now, for whatever reason, perhaps they could, for example, offer you more time off, or offer to pay for a course which would benefit your own professional development but also the yacht as you’ll have extra skills to bring to your role.

Maintain a professional demeanour throughout the conversation. Stay calm, composed, and focused on the facts. Avoid emotional appeals (please don’t cry, it’s really awkward) and instead rely on your achievements and industry knowledge to make your case.

Regardless of the outcome, seek constructive feedback on areas where you can improve or demonstrate additional value. This not only shows your commitment to growth but also lays the groundwork for future discussions.

Requesting a pay raise on a superyacht requires careful preparation, professionalism, and effective communication. By timing your request thoughtfully, presenting a well-researched proposal, and emphasising your achievements, you can navigate the negotiation process with confidence. Remember that a fair compensation not only recognises your value but also contributes to a motivated and satisfied crew, ultimately enhancing the overall success of the superyacht. At the end of the day if you feel your value is not being recognised then maybe it’s time to give me a shout and find a new position… just sayin…