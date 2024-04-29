Cycling, the superyacht industry and the homeless in Mallorca are an unusual combination - but Mallorca is all about diversity and last Friday, I was privileged to be invited to an event that combined all three, in celebration of the life of a dear friend and Superyacht industry legend Roger Horner.

Following my interview with the incredibly inspiring Paralympic cyclist Karen Darke in my last article for the Majorca Daily Bulletin, it seemed a perfectly synchronistic invitation to join the e3 Systems cycle ride in aid of the Yachting Gives Back charity. Particularly since this was a ride along one of the most iconic and stunningly beautiful routes in Mallorca, from Puerto Pollensa to the Cap Formentor Lighthouse. One that I had longed to try attempt, but which felt an impossible challenge for many years.

Having lived on the island for coming up to 22 years, I have of course driven this spectacularly beautiful route to the lighthouse on numerous occasions, playing the tour guide with visiting family and friends. Being rather a fitness enthusiast myself and passing the numerous cyclists gliding down the sweeping coastal road, with the stunning backdrop of the Cap Formentor peninsula and the Mediterranean sea, I had often thought - rather wistfully - that it looked to be an exhilarating and incredible experience. Contrastingly, seeing them pumping away on their peddles and imagining their hearts beating out of their chests as they reached the seemingly innumerous summits of the steeper climbs, always looked hugely daunting, and one I couldn’t really see myself ever accomplishing. This was made even more impossible in my mind in recent years, having suffered a herniated disc in an accident three years ago.

With running previously being my preferred exercise of choice, I have had to choose a different spor, and cycling has been a perfect outlet to build my fitness levels and help cope with chronic back pain. I have gradually built up my distance capabilities, particularly over the last 6 months. So this invitation to join ‘Roger’s Ride - Formentor Revisted’ in honour of my dear friend Roger Horner, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year - was an invitation and personal challenge I just had to accept. The emphasis on it being an ‘inclusive and fun ride’, with some riders on e-bikes made the challenge mentally easier to attempt should I not be able to make it the whole way.

As fortune would have it, Friday, April 5 turned out to be a perfect day for a cycle ride. The sun was shining, the wind was calm - Roger was clearly smiling down on us. I was super excited yet nervous at the same time.

‘Roger’s Ride’ Formentor Revisited event

Having just come out of Covid, with the emphasis on wellness and wellbeing so acute, The superyacht satellite communications company e3 Systems, decided to host a cycling event in association with their partners Cobham SATCOM and Speedcast, a fully-funded ride and lunch – bookended by breakfast and a fantastic lunch. Choosing to support the local charity Yachting Gives Back with any funds raised.

Over the last three years, the e3 Cycling events have proven incredibly popular, with this year of greater import as a tribute ride to their much-loved CEO and co-founder Roger Horner, who very sadly passed unexpectedly earlier this year. All participation costs, including the Rapha cycling shirts, breakfast, lunch and drinks were covered by e3 Systems and their generous partners Cobham Satcom, Speedcast, A2B Marine and Ahoy Crew Agency, with all rider donations going directly and in full to Yachting Gives Back.

The riders

The cycling group was made up of 40 yacht crew and yacht service companies, with a few partners and friends. Open to riders of all abilities, e-bikes were offered to those wishing to enjoy a more social and less energetic experience, provided by Tony White from North Wind Cycles in Alaro, who also provided mechanical and First Aid support along the route.

The route

Considered one of the most beautiful roads on the island and certainly one of the most stunning and superb cycling routes, the Puerto Pollensa to Cap Formentor Lighthouse route rates as “moderately” tough for an experienced cyclist. To me however, this 40-kilometre return route, with nearly 1000 metres of elevation and multiple short but steep climbs to surmount, was quite daunting and would be my biggest ride to date. Being accompanied by friends on e-bikes, with Tony at hand if needed, gave me the courage to give it a go.

The ride

All participants arrived at the beautifully run and warmly welcoming Real Club Nautico Port Pollensa for breakfast, before starting the ride.

Suitably fueled up, the riders set off all together, a mixture of e-bikes and road bikes, with a support vehicle in case of emergencies. I had been riding quite regularly since January and although feeling pretty good, was still nervous and uncertain if I could make the last leg back.

I’m glad to report that although challenging, myself and all the other riders never stopped smiling from start to finish! The downhill sweeps were of course the best, but the personal exhilaration of the sweeping glide down towards the last turn approaching the lighthouse was just incredible – and definitely my highlight to the year so far!! Having reached the lighthouse, refreshments were offered to all and we took time to take in the breath-taking views and have the obligatory group photo, with the magnificent Tramuntana and Mediterranean Sea Coastline backdrop. Then we were off again, back to Pollensa.

I have to say, the last few hills were quite a challenge, and I did feel very weary at times. But we weren’t in a race, and Alan Walker, co-Founder of e3 Systems, was patiently supporting the stragglers on his e-bike at the very back, gently cheering me on until I completed the final summit at the famous Formentor look-out point. Oh my - I did it!! The joy of actually completing the ride, and cruising down the hillside into the Port was immense. A well-earned paella lunch and celebratory drinks at the Yacht Club awaited us!

Since commencing the e3 Systems Cycling Challenge this wonderfully generous group of people from the yachting community has raised over €17.000 euro for Yachting Gives Back causes.

Nick Entwisle and Anne Nielsen from YGB joined for the luncheon and were presented with the funds raised and to mingle with the riders. Hamish Goddard of e3 gave a warm welcome and heartfelt speech in Roger’s honor, followed by Nick Entwisle of YGB who commented “An incredible effort by all, and a beautiful, well organised and fun event. Roger Horner was a huge support over many years to the Pinmar Charity events, and now representing Yachting Gives Back, we are so grateful that e3 Systems continues on in his honour to support us. Thank you to also to Cobham and all other sponsors, and to all the riders for their generous donations. The people we help on the island will benefit enormously from the funds raised, thank you.”

The charity (Yachting Gives Back) - www.yachtinggivesback.com

Surrounded by Superyachts, luxury villas and glamour, there is sadly and inevitably a darker contrast to an altogether different side of the Balearics, and that’s poverty. With a predominantly seasonal tourist focused industry, the Pandemic hit the Balearics with a sledge hammer. Nearly a quarter of the population (24,5%) in the Balearic Islands, around 302 000 people, succumbed to impact of poverty and exclusion in 2022, according to "Poverty Watch España 2022" by the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN) reports. (These figures are not available yet for 2023, but will hopefully have improved considerably.) This was an increase of 25% compared to 2021.

During 27 years working in the yachting industry in Mallorca, Nick Entwisle had became well aware of the crude reality of those facing the risk of social exclusion and poverty on our islands, helping to run the annual Pinmar Yachtsman’s Golf Tournament, and channeling the proceeds through to many local charities. Upon retiring in 2019 upon Nick decided to continue his work, and set up the perfectly named charity “Yachting Gives Back”.

With many crew and owners being based out of Mallorca as a Superyacht Hub, it is important to be able to give something back to this beautiful Island that many of us are privileged to call home. Yachting Gives Back is a registered charity whose volunteers help raise money, as well as collecting basic living essentials from the yachting industry, helping people living in extreme poverty in Mallorca. YGB supports soup kitchens, homeless shelters, food banks and children’s charities by providing food, nappies and baby equipment, bedding, toiletries, sanitary products, cleaning products and clothing. YGB has zero overheads and every euro raised buys food and essentials for people in need.