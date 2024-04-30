Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member who’s made the transition from working on yachts to a land based role -effectively, from ship to shore, here in Mallorca. For more info on any of our stars featured, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

This week I’m chatting to Elena Aloisio, ex sailing Mate, who moved to Mallorca full time in 2020. With a background in marine biology and a passion for the underwater world, she is now working as a Freedive Instructor.

What attracted you to the island? What do you like about living here?

Mallorca encapsulates everything I’m passionate about blending mountains, countryside and sea to create the perfect playground for activities like hiking, freediving, and sailing. The international community here offers diverse possibilities and connections with like-minded individuals.

Can you give me a summary of your career?

After completing my marine science studies and facing challenges in breaking into the research field, I shifted gears and embraced a full-time position as deckhand onboard a super yacht sailing the Pacific. I met my then partner and we went on to run yachts as a couple.

When/why did you decide it was time to move ashore?

In 2019, we purchased an apartment in Mallorca as we realized we wanted to set down roots. We had planned to continue working as we had a rotational role, coming back and forth to the island, but Covid disrupted that; after being stranded in the Pacific for 6 months, the owner wanted his yacht back in the US on standby. So, we returned to Mallorca.

What happened next?

Sadly, we broke up, and soon it became evident that yacht life was no longer for me. The dynamics of the boat, the constant movement, the challenge of planning ahead with the boat always taking precedence, and the demanding lifestyle of catering to millionaires all became less attractive. Leaving an industry where I was successful, and earning a substantial income proved to be the most challenging part. The uncertainty of not having a clear next step made it a daunting transition.

What are the best things about being land based?

Stability. Establishing a routine becomes more doable, allowing for a more structured and predictable lifestyle.

What do you do now?

Two years ago, I completed my first instructor course with Apnea Academy, one of the pioneering schools globally for apnea education and research. Subsequently, I pursued two more instructor certifications with the leading freediving schools worldwide – AIDAS (International Association of Apnea) and SSI. I teach Apnea Level 1 and 2, plus discovery and fun courses. I also offer personal training and coaching for experienced freedivers seeking to enhance and refine their skills, and do private pool sessions. I’ve just introduced a new service for superyachts; providing a unique summer activity on board, allowing individuals to learn and practice in the comfort of their own holiday setting.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Sharing my knowledge and passion. There's so much to discover, from the physiological and physical aspects to the mental and emotional facets of how our bodies react in a different underwater environment. The satisfaction comes from witnessing the enthusiasm of all my clients so far, they truly love it. Above all, what I cherish the most and feel incredibly fortunate about is the ability to spend my days in, out, and down in the sea – a place that holds a special significance for me.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Outdoor activities, socialising, sharing good meals, and yoga practice contribute to my wellbeing. Looking after my home and plants. I also continue my own freediv training.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to make the move ashore from yachting?

Embrace the challenge and don't be afraid. Life ashore may initially feel overwhelming but follow your instincts. Don't be overly concerned about the financial aspects that made yacht life comfortable; there are alternative ways to explore the world. Approach the transition with flexibility, minimal preplanning, and trust in yourself to navigate this shift.

Where do you see yourself in 5 yrs?

Running a freediving centre offering diverse experiences, catering to various client needs, from outdoor sports enthusiasts to those seeking therapeutic activities. I aspire to incorporate breathing techniques to help individuals overcome fears and establish a profound connection with their vitality. Moreover, I aim to provide a unique avenue for exploring the underwater world, blending adventure with personal growth and well-being together also with the conservational and ecological part where I can provide my marine science side.