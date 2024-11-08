Stephanie Day is originally from Liverpool but lives in Mallorca. She is well known as a skincare expert and the founder of SD Skin. With a background in beauty therapy, Stephanie has built her reputation around helping people achieve healthier skin through customised skincare routines and treatments.

Stephanie, can you tell us a little bit about your career journey so far?

I’ve always been interested in beauty, but I initially studied business and events management at university. After trying my hand at weddings and not loving it, I decided to pursue my passion for beauty. I started working at a makeup counter in Harvey Nichols while training in beauty therapy. After I had qualified I moved into spa work, and that’s when I realised I had a passion for facials and massage more than anything else. I moved to Mallorca in 2015, expecting to continue focusing on facials, but I found myself doing more nail treatments because of local demand. It wasn’t until I started working in a more facial-focused salon that I rediscovered my love for skin. Since then, I’ve focused on honing my skills and deepening my knowledge, and now creating my own skincare range.

What is it that you love most about skincare?

What I love is seeing the transformation in people’s skin. When someone comes to me with problematic skin, I see it as the beginning of a journey. I enjoy helping people achieve their skin goals and educating them along the way. Skin isn’t one-size-fits-all, and finding the right products and treatments for each person is something I’m really passionate about.

What inspired you to create your own skincare line?

It all started when I was pregnant with my daughter Ivy. I couldn’t find any skincare products that were suitable for my changing skin and also safe to use during pregnancy. I realised there was a gap in the market for medical-grade skincare that’s pregnancy- and breastfeeding-friendly but still effective for post-pregnancy skin concerns. So, I decided to develop my own range, SD Skin, which combines safety and results.

It took around 18 months of trial and testing to get it right. Now, our range includes products like the Even Bright, which is great for pigmentation—a common issue here in Mallorca—and the Purify Triple Acid Face Wash, which gently exfoliates without irritating the skin.

Why is it so important to take special care of your skin in Mallorca?

The biggest issue here is pigmentation caused by sun exposure. The Mediterranean climate is beautiful, but it’s harsh on the skin. Most people don’t realise that even if you’re not actively sunbathing, just driving around or being outside for short periods can cause damage over time. It’s vital to wear SPF every day, even in the winter, and to be consistent with your skincare routine. Don’t rely on a foundation which has SPF in it, you should be applying SPF as a first step. If you think you can “get away” with using a foundation with an SPF built in, you’re kidding yourself and wasting your time and potentially damaging your skin.

What are the biggest misconceptions people have about skincare?

A lot of people think they can just buy the most expensive products and expect results overnight. It doesn’t work like that. Skincare is a long-term investment. It’s like going to the gym—you can’t expect one session to change your body. It’s all about consistency and using the right products for your skin type. You also need to look beyond products; your diet and lifestyle play a huge role in how your skin looks and feels.

Do you have a skincare success story that stands out to you?

Definitely! I had a client who came to me with severe cystic acne. It was painful, inflamed, and really affected her confidence. We worked together over several sessions, incorporated dietary changes, and used some of the products from my range. After a few months, her skin completely transformed. She now feels confident enough to go out without makeup, and it’s moments like these that make everything I do worthwhile.

What advice would you give to people wanting to improve their skin health?

Start by understanding your skin type and choosing products that work for it. Don’t use heavy, cream-based products if you have oily skin, and avoid harsh acid-based cleansers if you have dry skin. And always wear SPF—it’s non-negotiable. Also, be patient. It takes at least 30 days to see real results from any new skincare routine. Quick fixes don’t exist when it comes to healthy skin.

What are your future plans for SD Skin?

I’d love to expand the range to include products specifically for hormonal skin changes, like perimenopause, and maybe even create a baby skincare line someday. My long-term goal is to have my own lab where I can continue to innovate and develop new products that help people feel good in their skin.

What drives you to keep going as a business owner, even when it’s tough?

I genuinely want to help people. Seeing someone’s confidence grow as their skin improves is incredibly rewarding. I’m an empath, and I take a lot on because I care deeply about my clients and their results. That’s what makes it all worth it for me.

You can find out more about Stephanie’s products here www.sdskin.co.uk or on Instagram @sdskinco