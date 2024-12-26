I always thought of Christa Elmer as Mallorca’s very own Chrissie Hynde from The Pretenders. Christa is so well known on the island as a musician and singer but little did I know that she faced some major challenges a few years ago when she was told that she might never sing again. I caught up with her in Portixol this week to find out what happened, and how she changed her life’s direction.

Everyone knows you as a singer and performer, but now you are working as an artist as well. Tell us about that.

“This wasn’t a decision I made; it just came to me. Five or six years ago, I had a problem with my voice. By the end of a busy season, I felt something was wrong. I went to the best doctors, and they told me I might not be able to sing anymore unless I had surgery. It was devastating. I had worked hard for my career as a single mum in a male-dominated industry. But I didn’t follow the doctors’ advice. Instead, I took an alternative approach. I quit smoking, changed my lifestyle, and started reading Eckhart Tolle’s books, like The Power of Now and A New Earth. That process shifted everything for me. I started looking inward, and when you change internally, things in your life change externally.”

Some of Christa’s art on display in a collector’s home.

How did the pandemic impact your life as a musician?

“When COVID hit, I lost all my work as a singer. Suddenly, I wasn’t a mum because my kids were no longer living with me. I wasn’t a wife anymore after splitting from my partner. And I wasn’t a singer because there was no work. My ego was completely stripped away. I felt like I was nothing. It was a tough time financially. In August, I couldn’t pay my bills. Musicians didn’t get any help from the government. We were calling each other, asking, “Do you need rice? Should I bring you something?” People don’t realise what it’s like to have nothing, not even 20 euros in the bank. I went back to Switzerland and found a job with Greenpeace, selling memberships on the street. It wasn’t easy, but I found similarities between selling and performing on stage. I even became their best seller after a month.”

How did you start painting during lockdown?

”I’ve always been creative with my hands—making things with recycled materials or crafting funky Christmas trees with my kids. During lockdown, I picked up some watercolours and started painting. Once I started, I couldn’t stop.”

What inspires your work as a painter?

“My biggest inspiration is Mother Nature. There’s no greater artist than her. She’s incredible. Growing up on a farm in a small Swiss village, my parents gave me the gift of appreciating nature. They knew the names of all the flowers and birds and taught me to stop and notice the small details. I spent hours outdoors, surrounded by mountains, trees, and wildlife. It shaped how I see the world. Since I started painting, my perspective has changed. Now, when I look at something simple like seagrass, I see all the shades of colour, the textures, the nuances. It’s a deeper way of experiencing the world.”

Did you have any previous experience with painting or lessons?

“No, I’m completely self-taught. You can learn almost anything on YouTube now. I’ve taken a few online courses, like learning the Lumi portrait method. But mostly, I experimented and taught myself.”

Christa with her art. Photo: Phoenix Media Mallorca

Did you think painting could be a profession, or was it more for self-expression?

“It began as self-expression. But friends liked my work and wanted to buy it. I think they wanted to support me because they knew I’d had a hard time. Eventually, I realised I could earn money by selling my paintings.”

Tell me about the techniques you’re using now.

“It’s a vibrant and unique technique that reminds me of jazz. Like jazz, creating the painting involves improvisation and being in the moment. You have a concept and a direction, but you can’t fully control it. Sometimes, you have to make quick decisions and let the process guide you. It’s exciting and expressive, just like performing jazz music.”

What was it like to exhibit your art for the first time?

“It was amazing. My first solo exhibition was in January 2022 at Saratoga, which has a jazz club where I perform. It was a special place for me, and all my friends, including my musician friends, came to support me. It wasn’t just about the art—it was about them supporting me as a person after everything I’d been through.”

Are you still singing?

“Yes, but less frequently. I’ve slowed down a lot. Before, I was hustling non-stop. I once performed 28 gigs in 23 days. Now, I’m more selective about my gigs, and I enjoy them much more.”

What role does art play in your life now?

“Art and music are essential for me. I’ve been through so many hard things in the past few years—losing work, splitting with my partner, and dealing with the death of my children’s father. Art and music have been my way of processing it all.”

Christa's magic stones.

For Christa, art is not just a medium of expression but a profound act of restoration—a way to bring beauty back into a world that often seems to have lost its connection with it. Reflecting on her experiences, Christa notes how society has become consumed by the mantra of “time is money,“ sacrificing the simple joys of creating for the sake of efficiency.

“In Europe, we’ve lost the perception of beauty,” she says. “Now it’s all about speed, production, and profit. But when I travel to places like India or Africa, I see a different rhythm of life—temples decorated over years, villagers spending hours carving intricate designs into stone. They don’t do it for money; they do it to preserve beauty, to bring joy to their surroundings.”

This philosophy is deeply tied to her childhood on a Swiss farm. Her parents taught her and her siblings to slow down, observe, and appreciate nature. “They knew the names of every flower and bird,” she recalls. “They gave us this gift of watching the small things, of stopping to really see.” This early exposure to the intricate details of nature—a butterfly’s wing, the layers of a mountain landscape—has shaped the way she paints today.

When Christa picks up her brushes, she’s not just painting a scene or an object; she’s capturing its essence. She brings out the colours, textures, and emotions that might be overlooked in the rush of daily life. “For me, painting is about rediscovering the beauty that’s already here,” she says. “It’s a reminder to people to pause and see the world differently, to be surrounded by beauty for no other reason than it makes life richer.”

Art is more than a personal journey; it’s a testament to what every human being is capable of. “I truly believe that every person has a special gift,” she explains. “It could be anything—being a good listener, building connections, or creating something beautiful. But society doesn’t teach us to nurture these gifts. We focus so much on conformity and practicality that we forget to ask, ‘What makes me unique?’”

Her own life is proof of the transformative power of embracing one’s potential. From a struggling musician facing the loss of her voice to a painter celebrated for her vivid and expressive work, Christa’s journey has been one of reinvention. Through her art, Christa hopes to inspire others to uncover and embrace their own gifts. “I think it’s our duty to bring our talents into the world. Whatever it is, let it bloom. It’s not just for you—it’s for everyone who can be touched or inspired by it,” she says.

Whether she’s creating a painting, performing on stage, or mentoring someone through her story, Christa radiates the belief that creativity is a path to personal growth and connection. “When we use our gifts,” she says, “we not only find ourselves—we help others find themselves too.”

“For me, art isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity. It’s how I make sense of life and bring beauty into the world. In the lockdown, I think people realised how vital art is, whether it’s a book, a painting, or a song. Life without art is empty.”

You can contact Christa directly on +34 630 83 64 98 or visit www.christaelmer.com. Her small space is in the old town in Palma and she is actively looking for a gallery which might represent her work.