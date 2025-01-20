In the world of karting, where speed and precision reign supreme, 14-year-old Luna Fluxà Cross has emerged as a formidable talent. Born in Mallorca to an English mum, Lisa, and a Spanish father, Lorenzo, Luna's journey to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. In December 2024 Luna was crowned the overall winner of the Champions of the Future Academy Championship, a highly prestigious competition that grooms the next generation of motorsport stars. Not only did she win it decisively but she also made history as the first female driver to win an FIA-sanctioned international karting championship since 1966! In a male dominated sport Luna is making considerable waves and Mallorca has a brand new sporting star!

Luna and her mom Lisa. Photos: Phoenix Media Mallorca

I was lucky enough to meet Luna and her mum Lisa recently to learn what it takes to reach the top of a highly competitive sport.

A Family Tradition in Motorsport

Motorsport runs deep in Luna’s family. Her father, Lorenzo, is a rally enthusiast who’s competed in several off-road events. “Luna’s the youngest of four,” Lisa explains. “Her siblings have also been involved in motorsport, and her 18-year-old sister is her father’s co-pilot in off-road rallies. It’s always been a part of our lives.” Luna’s elder brother competes in Formula 4 Spain and endurance races, including the European Le Mans series. This familial passion ignited Luna’s love for racing from an early age.

I ask how old Luna was when she first started racing “I started karting at six, I went straight to European competitions. Competing against the best carters from the outset taught me to push my limits. It was a steep learning curve, but I really loved it immediately .”

he Mercedes Junior drivers_ Doriane, Luna and James spent Thursday with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Abu Dhabi .

The Challenges and Thrills of Karting

Karting, while exhilarating, is not without its dangers. Unlike cars, karts lack seatbelts, leaving drivers vulnerable during crashes. “In karting, you’re so close to the ground, travelling at speeds of up to 130 km/h,” Luna shares. “You have to be physically and mentally prepared.”

Lisa admits that watching her daughter race is nerve-wracking. “Karting is the most dangerous stage in the progression to professional motorsport because there are no seatbelts, she could easily be thrown from the kart” she says. “Luna’s safety is always at the forefront of my mind. She’s been competing against men much older than her, some as old as 26, and beating them. It’s both thrilling and terrifying. But I am very relieved that this next season will be her last one in karts.”

Luna has faced her share of challenges, including adapting to different categories and mastering the power of higher-performance karts. “The jump from Mini to Junior was the hardest for me,” she says. “Physically, I wasn’t prepared for the increased power, and I had to learn a lot quickly.”

Mike Wilson Driver coach Luna Gwen Lagrue Driver program advisor Mercedes AMG F1 Danny Drew Mechanic.

Training for Excellence

Behind Luna’s success lies rigorous preparation. Her training regime is tailored for motorsport, encompassing physical, mental, and nutritional aspects. “Every day, I train at the gym,” Luna explains. “I focus on cardio, strength training, and building neck and upper body strength. I also work with a sports psychologist and follow a performance-focused diet.”

Lisa adds, “We’ve partnered with a performance coach through a company called Hinster. They plan Luna’s training specifically for motorsport. Nutrition and hydration are critical, especially during long races.” Luna adds that her mum is an excellent chef, preparing “really healthy food for me” everyday.

The training extends beyond physical fitness. Luna uses reflex training and mental conditioning to enhance her performance on the track. “Before each session, I warm up with balls and bands to sharpen my reflexes and get my heart rate up,” she says. “It’s all about being ready for the demands of the race.”

Luna’s Motivation to Win

Growing up with three older siblings, Luna developed a fiercely competitive spirit. “I don’t want anyone to overtake me,” she says with a smile. “I just go forward and don’t look back!” Lisa agrees, pointing out how Luna’s upbringing fostered her drive. “She’s always been surrounded by competition, whether it’s karting or a family game of Monopoly. There’s no such thing as taking it easy in this family!”

Balancing School and Racing

Managing a burgeoning career while keeping up with academics is a challenge Luna navigates with resilience. “Last year, I flew 80 times for races,” she says. “My school doesn’t offer online classes, so I have to catch up whenever I’m home. It’s tough, but I’m determined.”

Despite missing over half the school year, Luna maintains excellent grades, a testament to her discipline and work ethic. “When I get back from racing, I just borrow my classmates’ notes and catch up on everything I missed,” she explains. “It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.”

Luna’s upbringing has been steeped in motorsport, with family discussions often revolving around strategy, competition, and the intricacies of the sport. “I remember being with my husband Lorenzo in a rally car on Sa Calobra” says Lisa. “The brakes failed, and he thought it was hilarious to do handbrake turns around the corners. I was terrified!” Ask Luna about her mum’s driving though and she rolls her eyes, “She’s the fastest of all of us! Don’t get in her way on the Via Cintura!” I look over to Lisa who is grinning and laughing as she nods her agreement.

A Bright Future with Mercedes

Luna’s talent caught the attention of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, leading to an 18-year contract with the team. “Signing with Mercedes at 11 was surreal,” Luna says. “They support me 100%, and I feel very proud to be part of the team.”

A huge highlight for the family was Luna’s championship win in December followed by a VIP invite to spend time with the Mercedes team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “Everyone knew who Luna was,” Lisa recalls. “She even got to do a hot lap with George Russell. It was an incredible experience.”

Being part of the Mercedes family means Luna has access to top-tier resources, including coaching from Mike Wilson, a seven-time karting world champion. “Working with Mike has been transformative,” Luna says. “I’ve learned so much about improving my performance on and off the track.”

Luna has also expressed her aspirations to join PREMA Racing, a team with a rich history of developing drivers for higher tiers of motorsport. “Being part of a team like PREMA would give me the tools I need to grow as a driver,” she shares. The partnership between PREMA and Kart Republic represents a significant stepping stone in Luna’s journey toward Formula 1.

Looking Ahead: Ambitions for 2025 and Beyond

At 14, Luna is already planning her next steps. “This year, I’ll continue in karting,” she says. “After the summer, I’ll start testing single-seaters and prepare for Formula 4 next year.”

Her ultimate goal? Formula 1. “I want to reach Formula 1 as soon as possible,” Luna declares. “I dream of competing at the highest level.”

Lisa shares her perspective on Luna’s ambitions: “It’s a long journey, and there are no guarantees in motorsport. But Luna has the drive, the talent, and the support system to go all the way.”

Luna and Lewis.

The Essence of Luna Fluxà Cross

Luna’s meteoric rise in motorsport is a testament to her talent, hard work, and the unwavering support of her family. “Motorsport is a team effort,” Lisa emphasises. “From the mechanics to the coaches, everyone plays a role in Luna’s success.”

I wonder as well if she realises how inspiring her success has been for other young women who want to be in Motorsport? It’s a huge amount of pressure on someone so young, but even though Luna continues to break barriers she remains very humble, “I’m proud to represent Mallorca and to be part of the Mercedes team,” she says. “I’ll keep working hard to achieve my dreams.” What strikes me throughout our whole interview is how excited Luna and Lisa are about the future, how incredibly hard they have to work to reach their goals, but above all else how nice they are!

With her eyes set firmly on the future, Luna Fluxà Cross is a name the motorsport world and Mallorca will be talking about for years to come. Go get ‘em girl!