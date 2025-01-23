Over the next seven days, Mallorca hosts an eclectic array of cultural and sporting events. Highlights include Billy Crize’s soulful performance in Lloret de Vistalegre, the Balearic Symphony Orchestra in Manacor, and the Palma Band of Music’s 50th anniversary. Celebrate Mallorca’s traditions at Palma’s Sant Sebastià Fiestas or enjoy modern dance in Alcudia. Sports fans can catch the Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cycling Challenge across various towns or Real Mallorca’s La Liga clash against Real Betis. From jazz and rock to classical and folk, there’s something for everyone!

, Sant Sebastià Fiestas - Correfoc. 7pm: Beasts of fire; Drac y Guardians de Sant Jordi, Realment Cremats, S'Oliba de la Real, Drac de na Coca, Ses Germanies. Plaça Reina. Departure of demons from Pont de la Reina; Enfocats, Trabucats, Es Cau des Boc Negre, Encabritats, Kinfumfa, Incubus, Illa Galera. Palma - 10.10am: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cycling Challenge (women); Palma Trophy. From Bellver Castle. vueltamallorca.com. Monday, January 27 Binissalem - 1pm: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cycling Challenge (women); Binissalem-Puerto Andratx Trophy. From Plaça Església. vueltamallorca.com. Tuesday, January 28 Palma - 8pm: John Barry Memorial; 'The Day of the Locust', Donald Sutherland, Karen Black. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free. palmacultura.es. Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cycling Challenge for men starts on Wednesday. Wednesday, January 29 Palmanova - 12.10pm: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cycling Challenge (men); Calvia Trophy. From Avda. Cas Saboners. vueltamallorca.com. Thursday, January 30 Palma - 8.30pm: The Best of Soul; show celebrating American soul music of the 1960s. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-50 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

